Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys Matchup Preview (11/14/21) Count me as one of the many that didn’t expect much from the Atlanta Falcons under new head coach Arthur Smith. However, I’ve been fairly surprised thus far, as the team is 4-4 and technically in a playoff spot right now. Still, it’s worth noting that their competition hasn’t been stellar, with wins over the New York Jets, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and injury-riddled New Orleans Saints. QB Matt Ryan has silenced his doubters throughout the year, and his 343-yard, two-TD performance on Sunday in New Orleans is certainly something to build on. This week, we’ll get a real sense of just how talented the Falcons are when they face a team with one of the best records in the conference.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO