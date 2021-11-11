Mamba Vino: Vanessa Bryant Files New Trademark Applications For Wine Named After Kobe Bryant

Fans might have a new way to remember their favorite basketball player in the near future.

Amid everything else she has going on both personally and professionally, Vanessa Bryant seems to be prepping her late husband Kobe Bryant’s legacy for a foray into the beverage industry. According to reports from TMZ Sports , she just filed four new trademark applications for a wine named after the NBA legend.

Bryant submitted documents on November 5 to secure trademarks that indicate her aspirations to enter the wine business. Among the phrases listed are “Mamba Vino,” “Mamba Vino 2024,” “Mamba Vino 8,” and “Mamba Vino 24,” as first reported by Josh Gerben

Kobe Bryant, LLC, which is run by Vanessa, is listed as the applicant on the filing–with Bryant herself signing off on all the paperwork. https://twitter.com/JoshGerben/status/1458448717502103559?s=20

This is just the latest business move for Vanessa, who has been working tirelessly to keep Kobe’s legacy alive and controlled by those who knew him best.Just last month she filed a trademark for digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries and music as well as sports cards, food/drink containers and t-shirts.Back in 2013, during the last few years of his NBA career, Kobe tweeted about a new nickname one of his friends gave him: Vino. Of course, many people started to call him that, saying his game got better with age–making Mamba Vino the perfect named for wine connected to Bryant.

In 2016, as the Hall of Famer retired, Adidas even released a “Kobe Vino Pack” as a tribute to both his love of wine and his game gracefully aging, featuring a full cork upper and Burgundy accents.

Soon, longtime fans of Kobe who were able to snag the sneakers five years ago could be able to wear them while they sip on Mamba Vino, the ultimate tribute to a wine lover like the Black Mamba.