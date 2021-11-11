CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duo arrested for Florida teen’s retaliation murder, deputies say

By WESH
 5 days ago

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) — The family of a young Ocala man who was murdered in June may finally see justice.

Ralph Fontil, 23, and Brandon Merizier, 17, were arrested for second-degree murder on Tuesday by Marion County police.

Investigators believe 18-year-old Kobe Bradshaw was killed in an act of “apparent retaliation” for a homicide that happened in Ocala last December.

Another pair of human smugglers arrested while traveling through Central Florida

Bradshaw was cleared of guilt in that case days before he was killed.

In June, the sheriff’s office responded to a call around 3:45 p.m. about a shooting in Ocala Park Estates, according to a press release from the agency. When deputies arrived, they found Bradshaw with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died there.

Through the use of forensic evidence, video surveillance, and cell phone records, detectives found enough evidence to prove that Fontil and Merizier murdered Bradshaw.

Fontil is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond. Merizier is currently in juvenile custody and will be transferred to the Marion County Jail upon being charged as an adult. Merizier will also be held on no bond.

Comments / 53

Bob Smith
5d ago

Remind me why we keep people alive who are incapable or unwilling to recognize the sanctity of the lives of others and consistently harm or kill others? Clearly, they neither either attempt to fit in society or show any effort to reform. The cost to incarcerate is exponentially unsustainable. Re-educating or retraining is not law abiding, hard working tax paying citizens responsibility. If individuals want to donate money to help, that’s their choice BUT ONLY if these individuals demonstrate they want to change which often times isn’t the case. Painlessly euthanize them if they repeatedly demonstrate they are a violent threat to others in society and cannot or are unwilling to be reformed.

Reply(4)
46
Mike Guenther
5d ago

they look like nice young boys to me? I think we should house them, feed them, and guard them for life. and they will need extra guards because they are so good. well, we should kill them and save us all the expense.

Reply(1)
16
Michael555
5d ago

why is the second degree murder they planned it what's their intention to kill somebody

Reply(2)
34
 

