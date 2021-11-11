CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington National Cemetery honors Veterans Day with flyover and procession to commemorate 100th anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Daily Jeffersonian

New Concord veteran guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

NEW CONCORD — It wasn't clear to Jim Kornokovich why he was chosen to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the early 1970s, but it wasn't long before the job made a big impact on him. Looking back on his time serving, he can recall standing at the...
The News-Gazette

Vigil set for Veterans Day at Tomb of Unknown Soldier replica in LeRoy

LeROY — Matt Kreeb said he’s jealous. The former guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was asked to show those who are manning a replica of the tomb the proper procedures as performed at the real deal in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. He was impressed that volunteers wanted everything to be accurate down to the letter.
Roll Call Online

Photo of the day: 100 years of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

For the first time in almost a century, tourists were allowed to pay respects up close to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Members of the public were invited Tuesday and Wednesday to place flowers at the shrine of an unidentified American who lost their life in World War I, and whose memorial represents all who gave their lives for the nation.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: Centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The event is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. ET. Watch the ceremony in the player above. For the first time in nearly 100 years, the public will be able...
Pyramid

DAR places garden marker to commemorate Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

When the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was first dedicated in 1921, those in attendance paused for two minutes of silence to honor an unknown American soldier killed in World War I. Since then, the original tomb in Arlington, Virginia, has changed, but the meaning has stayed the same. The...
14news.com

Veterans Day event honors centennial of ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For Veterans Day, VFW Post 696 in Owensboro held a ceremony to commemorate the centennial of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” on Thursday. This ceremony was supposed to take place at the Gold Star Memorial located in Smothers Park, but Thursday morning’s rain had other plans, which forced the ceremony to be moved inside. However, the indoor event was just as meaningful, complete with a “21 Count Honor,” with the ringing of a single bell by the local chapter of the “Sons of the American Revolution.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

10 things to know about The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on its 100th anniversary

Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. On that Veterans Day, President Warren G. Harding presided over a ceremony that saw the interment of an unknown soldier representing World War I. Prior to the interment, the soldier who...
UPI News

Veterans Day: Arlington Cemetery recreates 1st procession to Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The first procession of the Unknown Soldier to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery was recreated Thursday as President Joe Biden and other officials recognized the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza. The procession marked the end of three days...
