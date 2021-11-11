Arlington National Cemetery honors Veterans Day with flyover and procession to commemorate 100th anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For Veterans Day, VFW Post 696 in Owensboro held a ceremony to commemorate the centennial of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” on Thursday. This ceremony was supposed to take place at the Gold Star Memorial located in Smothers Park, but Thursday morning’s rain had other plans, which forced the ceremony to be moved inside. However, the indoor event was just as meaningful, complete with a “21 Count Honor,” with the ringing of a single bell by the local chapter of the “Sons of the American Revolution.”

5 DAYS AGO