Fall in the Forest

November! I bet you think I’m going to open with the weather. Nope! I’m going to open with our wonderful Volunteer Fire Department! Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 13 at Anderson Hall, 2-6 pm. Bingo! No, really, I mean Bingo. We’re going to play Bingo at Anderson Hall on the 13. Bingo cards, 3 for $5. Oh, did I mention the pulled pork sandwiches? With coleslaw? How can you resist? The correct answer is “you can’t.” It’s a $10 donation for the food, beer and wine for additional donation. Do I need to remind you how important it is that our Volunteer Fire Department be fully funded to continue their lifesaving work? The correct answer is “I don’t.” CDC rules for social distancing will be followed at the event. Did I mention it’s at Anderson Hall? The correct answer – oh, never mind. Buried in this joyous announcement is the fact that Anderson Hall is once again open for your socially distanced event. This is really kind of a big deal, y’all: Anderson Hall has been closed since the pandemic started. Now that a good majority of us are vaccinated, the Park and Rec Board feels safe in reopening this jewel in the redwoods for us. Let’s be good citizens and keep it that way!

CAMP MEEKER, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO