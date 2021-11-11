CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teen survived DUI crash before being killed in another 2 years later, Texas cops say

By Mike Stunson
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old who survived being struck by a drunk driver in 2019 was killed in a similar collision, according to Texas police and media reports. Clyde Thompson was driving a Nissan Altima on Nov. 7 when his vehicle was struck head-on by a Chevrolet truck, the Beaumont Police Department said. Thompson...

