SHERIDAN — Once a week or so, Ed Saunders visits the Yellowstone National Cemetery near Laurel, Montana, where he photographs veterans’ headstones. It’s important, he believes, to honor them. Saunders uploads the photos to online genealogical sites for others to find, sharing with the world one final memory of those who were willing to fight and die in service to the United States. When he came across the resting place of a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross — the U.S. Army's second-highest military decoration for soldiers who display extraordinary heroism in combat with an armed enemy force — he was stunned.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO