Last week, Nintendo launched its latest addition to its Nintendo Switch Online service. The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack brings some new goodies to those who choose to subscribe to it, but those things don’t come free. Individual Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are looking at moving from $19.99 per year to $49.99, while Family Plan subscribers will have to move from their $34.99 per year plan to a $79.99 per year one instead. That’s a substantial increase in price, and with no monthly plans on offer for the Expansion Pack you have to make a serious upfront commitment. So hey, why not take a detailed look at what it has to offer and give you my opinion on it all?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO