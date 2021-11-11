CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New unemployment claims in U.S. fall to new low for COVID-19 era

By UPI Staff
 5 days ago
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The number of new unemployment claims in the United States has again declined to a new low for the COVID-19 era, the Labor Department said in its weekly report.

The department said there were 267,000 new jobless claims filed last week, a decrease of about 4,000 filings.

The figure is the lowest since the middle of March 2020, when the pandemic began to affect the U.S. economy.

The four-week average for new claims also declined by 7,300 to 278,000, which is also a pandemic-era low.

The department said there were 2.16 million continuing claims, which lag new filings by a week.

The most new claims were reported in Kentucky, Louisiana and Minnesota, and the fewest new claims were seen in Missouri, Florida and Virginia.

On Wednesday, the department reported that consumer prices in the United States increased by 6% for the 12-month period ending in October.

Comments / 4

Geoffery Morson
5d ago

this makes no sense. you take everyone off UP then say it's a all time low, when no one is eligible to get UP??? make it make sense 🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply(1)
3
