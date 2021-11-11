CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local lawyer arrested after dropping pants when suspenders set off metal detector

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justice was not blind when a lawyer dropped his pants after repeatedly setting off a metal detector at a Pittsburgh courthouse.

Jeffrey Pollock, 59, was trying to pass through security outside family court on Wednesday, but the machine kept sounding an alarm, authorities said. The lawyer told guards his suspenders were causing the alerts and he could not remove them.

The guards asked him to keep trying until the alerts stopped.

“After a heated discussion with the guards, Pollock unhooked his suspenders, dropped his drawers, took them off, and placed them in the bin to go through the metal detector,” the Allegheny Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities said Pollock stood in his shirt and underwear.

He was charged with disorderly conduct.

“I used poor judgment,” Pollock told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I was trying to make a point.”

The sheriff’s office noted “that visible underwear is not part of the dress code.”

WTRF- 7News

