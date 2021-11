Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Bling It Boutique, an embroidery store in Colleyville, is relocating to 1009 Cheek-Sparger Road, Ste. 120. The new storefront will open Dec. 1. The boutique offers custom embroidery, rhinestone apparel, team spirit gear and more. The store remains open at its current location at 3811 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. B, and will close for Thanksgiving. It will reopen after the holiday at its new location. 817-398-4046. www.blingitboutiquetx.com.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO