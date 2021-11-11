Researchers identify path for Cairo to reduce carbon emissions while making people healthier

Global warming and affordable housing are two dominant topics of public debate. Climate protection is achieved by reducing emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2). Housing is generated through more housing being built. This requires concrete, the most important building material in our modern world. At first glance, concrete appears to be unproblematic. It does not contain any fossil fuels, it is non-toxic, and it does not float in the oceans in the form of plastic waste. But this impression is misleading, because cement production is currently the largest industrial emitter of CO2 emissions worldwide, accounting for about 8 percent or 2.7 billion tons of CO2 per year. This is due to the combustion of fossil fuels—mostly coal—at temperatures of around 1,000 degrees Celsius and sintering at around 1,450 degrees Celsius.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO