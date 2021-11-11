CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Researchers identify path for Cairo to reduce carbon emissions while making people healthier

By University of Surrey
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help authorities improve air quality in Cairo, scientists from the University of Surrey in England and the American University in Cairo in Egypt have published research in the peer-reviewed Toxics journal to predict how various measures will impact emissions. With air pollution being one of the top five...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Improving Cairo's Air Quality Could Benefit Its People and the Planet

To help authorities improve air quality in Cairo, scientists from the University of Surrey in England and the American University in Cairo in Egypt have published research in the peer-reviewed Toxics journal to predict how various measures will impact emissions. With air pollution being one of the top five risk factors for disease and premature death in Egypt and the cause of an estimated 10 per cent of premature deaths, the findings could save many lives.
WORLD
The Guardian

Can carbon trading reduce global emissions?

Carbon markets are a key tool in helping to drive emissions from the economy by effectively putting a price on pollution. They can take different forms: from mandatory trading of ‘carbon permits’, to voluntary projects which can help to cut emissions to earn ‘carbon offsets’. At the Cop26 climate talks...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prashant Kumar
The Guardian

More people means more carbon emissions

I found the information in your graphics feature (The climate crisis explained in 10 charts, I November) useful but was disappointed that it did not include a table on population growth. This is important because every additional person is another carbon emitter. Also, increasing population growth exacerbates the effects of climate change – such as leading to more people having to live in areas previously avoided because of flooding risks or, conversely, prone to drought.
GLOBAL WARMING
Phys.org

Long-term carbon dioxide emissions from cement production can be drastically reduced

Global warming and affordable housing are two dominant topics of public debate. Climate protection is achieved by reducing emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2). Housing is generated through more housing being built. This requires concrete, the most important building material in our modern world. At first glance, concrete appears to be unproblematic. It does not contain any fossil fuels, it is non-toxic, and it does not float in the oceans in the form of plastic waste. But this impression is misleading, because cement production is currently the largest industrial emitter of CO2 emissions worldwide, accounting for about 8 percent or 2.7 billion tons of CO2 per year. This is due to the combustion of fossil fuels—mostly coal—at temperatures of around 1,000 degrees Celsius and sintering at around 1,450 degrees Celsius.
ENVIRONMENT
Computer Weekly

Public cloud use linked to reduced carbon emissions and energy consumption, finds 451 Research

Migrating business applications to the public cloud could lead to dramatic reductions in carbon emissions and energy use by European enterprises, suggests 451 Research. The IT market watcher claims European businesses could curb their energy use by nearly 80% and cut their carbon emissions by 96% by shifting their on-premise applications into renewably powered public cloud datacentres located in the European Union (EU).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Cairo#Carbon Emissions#The University Of Surrey#The American University#Un
Tree Hugger

Bicycle Activist Groups Tell COP26 That Boosting Cycling Reduces Carbon Emissions

Sixty-four bicycle activist organizations led by the European Cycling Federation (ECF) filed a letter with the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) stating that "world leaders must commit to boosting cycling levels to reduce carbon emissions and reach global climate goals quickly and effectively." The letter reads:. "We, the...
CYCLING
FOXBusiness

Climate chaos as Russia, China dodge calls to reduce coal, carbon emissions

As global leaders flew into Scotland on a parade of private jets from around the world for the United Nations climate change conference COP26, billed as the world's last best chance' to save the planet from catastrophe, two of the world's biggest players were no-shows. President Xi Jinping didn't bother...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO makes bold commitment to reduce company carbon emissions by 70%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric said its taking bold actions over the next few years to help the global effort to slow climate change. HECO unveiled its Climate Change Action Plan Friday, which sets a goal of reducing carbon emissions from power generation by 70% by the year 2030. The...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
World
Country
Egypt
CBS News

Scotland's peat bogs recognized for their vital role in storing carbon and reducing emissions

Peat bogs are vital carbon sinks. Created when carbon-rich remains of plants are submerged in waterlogged land and turned into peat, they cover about 3% of the world's land, but they store twice as much carbon as all the world's forests combined. For our “Eye on Earth” series, Mark Phillips visited Scotland's Cairngorm mountains where efforts are underway to restore peat bogs in the name of climate emergency.
ENVIRONMENT
Brookings Institution

Will COP26 in Glasgow spur progress on reducing carbon emissions?

As the global climate change conference (COP26) continues in Glasgow, climate expert David Victor joins host David Dollar to talk about what’s been happening in Scotland and whether it will be viewed as a success. Victor, a professor of innovation and public policy at UC San Diego and co-director of the university’s Deep Decarbonization Initiative, discusses a range of issues, including whether countries are meeting their Paris Agreement commitments to reduce emissions, the target of $100 billion per year in climate aid for developing counties, and where the U.S. and China might be able to cooperate on climate issues.
ENVIRONMENT
The Drum

Effective ad campaigns are making UK’s carbon emissions problem worse

A new report into the impact of marketing on carbon output has found that successful ads add an extra 28% to the annual carbon footprint of every single person in the UK. The ad industry knows it has work to do in reducing its carbon emissions, but has largely focused on making the processes involved in creating and distributing a marketing campaign more efficient.
U.K.
bakingbusiness.com

Targeting GHG emissions will help Chr. Hansen reduce carbon footprint

HØRSHHOLM, DENMARK — Chr. Hansen on Nov. 15 announced two climate targets designed to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. Chr. Hansen aims to reduce its greenhouse gases across scope 1 and scope 2 by 42% by 2030. Scope 1 and scope 2 cover the direct emissions from the company’s own operations and indirect emissions associated with Chr. Hansen’s grid-supply energy. Scope 1 and scope 2 emissions made up 13% of Chr. Hansen’s total greenhouse gas emissions in the 2020-21 financial year.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

New technique to avoid CO2 in energy conversion processes with carbon-containing fuels

Nature knows several ways how to capture carbon dioxide (CO2). The most prominent one is photosynthesis, where sun light is used to fix CO2 into biomass. Nowadays, research groups around the world try hard to mimic this process and to realize artificial photosynthesis. The ultimate goal is to efficiently photo-transform CO2 into synthetic fuels. However, nature knows also other strategies for capturing carbon dioxide, such as dissolving CO2 as carbonate (CO32-) in the oceans. Shellfish then make use of the dissolved carbonate and build CaCO3-based solid structures for shelter, which finally end up safely in rocks around the globe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy