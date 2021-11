Streetsblog's Kea Wilson describes the "modest but potentially powerful" policies that support active transportation in the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Despite the high ratio of road to transit funding, the bill also includes support for programs that make walking and biking safer and more accessible, such as $1.44 billion a year for "transportation alternatives" and a requirement for states to allocate 15 percent of Highway Safety Improvement Program funds to protecting vulnerable road users.

