Patients are waiting almost twice as long for a paramedic as they were at the height of the pandemic, The Independent can reveal, as ambulance services buckle under the strain of record demand with dwindling resources.Response times for all types of emergency – including life-threatening – are at their highest on record with patients dying before paramedics can reach them.An investigation by The Independent has found a 26 per cent spike in the most serious incidents reported by paramedics so far in 2021 compared to the whole 12 months of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began.With several months of...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO