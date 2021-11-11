CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia police determine if and when body, dash video is released. Should they?

By Ben Dennis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJqE4_0ctY7yRK00

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Days after a Henrico police officer allegedly shot and killed a driver following a crash on I-64, investigators have provided little circumstances surrounding the incident, nor have they shared video of the encounter.

However, other Virginia police departments have opted to more quickly share crucial video depicting similar officer-involved incidents.

While different police forces may provide varied reasons to release or keep crucial video, state law does not require them to release body or dash camera video to the public.

With cameras seemingly at every corner, public pressure for police to release body and dash cam video often comes with push back: the incident in Henrico’s east end is the latest local case to come under question.

While the county’s top prosecutor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said information is still being gathered, police officials have opted to expedite the release of video.

Two days after Isaiah Brown was shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy, 911 audio and body camera video was shared.

Last summer, state police shared video where a trooper was allegedly hit with a piece of asphalt during unrest outside police headquarters; one of many officer-involved incidents during months of protest and riot after George Floyd’s death.

At the time, state police said their reason for releasing the video was “demands” from social media and elected officials to “show it.”

“There is no expressed law that tells the police department what they must do or what they must not do, as far as the release of footage like that,” 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone told 8News.

Take two fatal police shootings for example: the case of Xzavier Hill , and Marcus David Peters.

The video showing the police chase leading up to Hill’s killing was released after Goochland prosecutors announced the officers were cleared of wrongdoing, one month later.

However, video of the Marcus David Peters case in Richmond came out mere days after the investigation was launched.

Then-police Chief Alfred Durham said of the desire for near-immediate answers, “people want answers right then and there. I don’t have answers. We want a fair and thorough investigation.”

State law requires individual police departments to create policies surrounding if and when to release video.

Henrico police policy states that body camera video is subject to public records request, but ultimately the chief of police decides about its release.

It’s unknown whether Police Chief Eric English plans to release the video on the I-64 shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

3-year-old dead, police investigation ongoing

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 3-year-old child died in what police are saying is an accident on Monday. Police said that the death happened in the 1200 block of Triple J Road. As the investigation is still ongoing, they did not provide any further details. Virginia State Police are working with the Clarke County […]
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Woman brutally attacked by man at Metro bus stop

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities are currently searching for a man who brutally attacked a woman at a Metro bus stop in Prince George’s County early Sunday morning. Police are looking for 28-year-old Daniel Newsome in connection to second-degree attempted murder charges and first-degree assault. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-962-2121.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Goochland, VA
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WDVM 25

Maryland State Police investigate early morning hit and run fatal crash

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning hit and run fatal crash that claimed the life of a Prince George’s County man. The deceased is identified as 26-year-old, John Alieu Ted Fofana, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.  Police believe Fofana was the sole occupant and operator of […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

UPDATE: 22-year-old man arrested for homicide in Loudoun County

UPDATE (11/14/2021 6:48 p.m.) — A 22-year-old man has been charged for the Nov. 14 murder at a home in the Barclay Woods Community near Leesburg. The suspect, 22-year-old Melvin Wasike of Fairfax, was arrested by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Video released in Silver Spring armed carjacking

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Video from an armed carjacking that took place on Nov. 8 was released as police still work to identify the suspect. Police said that the carjacking took place in a parking lot in the 13900 block of Castle Blvd. in Silver Spring around 6:05 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, had […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WDVM 25

Homicide suspect arrested after 7 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man responsible for a homicide that happened almost 7 years ago. Back on Nov. 30 in 2014, police were called to the 600 block of Edgewood Street Northeast at around 3:30 in the morning for a report of an unconscious person. Officers then […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Cyclist left with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a car involved in a hit and run that put a cyclist in the hospital. At around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Metropolitan Police were called to the 100 block of Florida Avenue Northwest for a traffic crash. According to the initial investigation, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Police Shooting#Virginia State Police#Commonwealth
WDVM 25

Montgomery County close to hitting full vaccination milestone

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is close to meeting a milestone as officials have confidence they will hit an 85% full vaccination status for county residents. Health officials are now pushing to continue vaccinating younger children between ages 5 to 11 years old. Once the county hits its goal, they are planning to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy