What to watch this weekend: 'Belfast,' Netflix's 'Red Notice,' Disney+'s 'Home Sweet Home Alone'

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Do you want to see an awards-season contender or a Dwayne Johnson action movie? Heck, why not both?

This weekend, Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film "Belfast" arrives with a bunch of Oscar buzz while Johnson teams with fellow A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot for "Red Notice," an international crime comedy. In addition, the "Home Alone" franchise gets rebooted with "Jojo Rabbit" breakout Archie Yates; Clifford the Big Red Dog hits the big screen (and your streaming device); Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga headline a period race drama ; and cooking icon Julia Child and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg are the subjects of new  documentaries.

Here's a guide to new movies that'll satisfy every cinematic taste:

An Irish family (from left, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie) are wowed at the movies in Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."

If you need a big-hearted pick-me-up: 'Belfast'

Branagh's thoughtful look back at his Irish upbringing stars Jude Hill as a 9-year-old Irish lad whose Protestant family – including an overprotective mom (Caitriona Balfe) and frequently absent dad (Jamie Dornan) – struggles when political conflict and rioting erupt outside their front door. While an underlying bittersweetness dampens its crowd-pleasing prospects, it's a well-acted, superbly crafted effort you'll want to see for your Oscar pool.

Where to watch: In theaters

An FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson, left) and an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) team up to foil one of the world's most wanted criminals (Gal Gadot) in "Red Notice."

If you're a Dwayne Johnson and/or Ryan Reynolds completist: 'Red Notice'

On paper, it's hard to imagine a better blockbuster fantasy movie trio, with Johnson as an FBI profiler who has to to work with an international art thief (Reynolds) to get his hands on Cleopatra's priceless eggs (including one lost to time) before a renowned and mysterious master criminal (Gadot). Johnson and Reynolds are sometimes fun to watch, but Gadot's miscast in a dull role, the plot's downright nonsensical and the double- and triple-crosses eventually just get confusing.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Netflix

Young Max (Archie Yates) has to get creative when defending his home from trespassers in "Home Sweet Home Alone."

If your kids need a holiday flick: 'Home Sweet Home Alone'

This decent sequel to the Macaulay Culkin "Home Alone" movies sticks mostly to the template, with plenty of Easter eggs for old fans, but also goes its merry way with Yates. The chubby-cheeked British youngster stars as a boy left by himself at his palatial home when his large family jets off to Tokyo. The foes this time around get a story of their own: Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney play a couple desperate to keep their own house who break into the kid's home to retrieve a valuable heirloom, but are ill-prepared for the youngster's plan to fight back.

Where to watch: Disney+

"Clifford the Big Red Dog" (Nov. 10, theaters and Paramount+): Kenan Thompson (far left, with Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp and Izaac Wang) is a veterinarian who doesn't know what to do with a giant 10-foot pooch in the family comedy.

If you're not freaked out by weird digital pooches: 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

The giant canine from the children's books comes alive in this family comedy, about a New York City girl (Darby Camp) who adopts a pint-sized crimson pup that overnight becomes a 10-foot-tall licking machine. The computer-generated Clifford is an unnerving sight throughout the film and the plot (which turns into an adventure involving a villainous genetics magnate played by Tony Hale) is a mess. Yet "Clifford" still manages to successfully deliver on its themes of love and acceptance for kiddos.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Paramount+

If you need something socially conscious to chew on: 'Passing'

Rebecca Hall's directorial debut is a gripping black-and-white drama set in 1920s New York City about race, gender, sex and identity. Irene (Thompson) runs into old pal Clare (Negga), and while both women are Black, Clare "passes" herself off as white to  the world, including her husband (Alexander Skarsgård). Clare ends up complicating Irene's life in a well-acted narrative that peters out as it turns into more of a thriller but gives you an uneasy ending to ponder.

Where to watch: Netflix

"Julia" (Nov. 12, theaters): The life, work and influence of legendary cookbook author Julia Child – who found fame in her 50s – is chronicled in this new documentary that uses unseen archival footage, personal photos and lots and lots of food.

If you're all about culinary pleasures: 'Julia'

Prepare to be hungry watching this delectable documentary about Child's life, legacy and, most importantly, cooking that's stuffed with archival footage, Child's letters and interviews and so much yummy food. The movie tracks the original celebrity chef's love for French cuisine, her naughty and colorful personality, and her big break as a pop-culture icon when she took public television by storm in the 1960s, making food preparation fun and accessible for Americans stuck in a rut of frozen TV dinners.

Where to watch: In theaters

The documentary "Mayor Pete" charts Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg's 2020 run at the White House.

If you're a major newshound: 'Mayor Pete'

Politicos will get a kick out of this fascinating chronicle of Buttigieg's run for president in 2020 and how his gift for oratory and unconventional background as a Democratic candidate (young, religious, gay and a veteran) galvanized a loyal base of supporters. The best parts are the behind-the-scenes moments, as the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor (and current secretary of transportation) learns on the job to be a political powerhouse and wins support from husband Chasten, who's as much a star of the film as Pete.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Marlee Matlin (right) stars as the mom of a university physics student (Sandra Mae Frank) who comes face to face with an alternate-reality self in the sci-fi thriller "Multiverse."

If you could use more Marlee Matlin in your life: 'Multiverse'

The Oscar winner made a comeback in this year's splendid "CODA," and plays the mother of a young deaf researcher (Sandra Mae Frank) in this low-budget, intriguing sci-fi thriller. University students experimenting in quantum physics grieve when a classmate dies in a terrible accident, but her doppelgänger from an alternate reality shows up weeks later – and hers isn't the only one to surface. While the science is more than a little head-scratching, as a twisty mind-bending B-movie it's not bad.

Where to watch: In theaters (and on VOD Tuesday)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to watch this weekend: 'Belfast,' Netflix's 'Red Notice,' Disney+'s 'Home Sweet Home Alone'

