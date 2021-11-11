Henrico Fire crews fight overnight fire at residence under renovation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire crews responded to an overnight structure fire on Thursday morning at a house under renovation.

Around 3:32 a.m., Henrico Fire units responded to the 13000 block of Carriage Pond Court for reports of a structure fire. On arrival, they reported fire coming through the roof.

They quickly entered the building to search for victims before being informed by neighbors that the unit was being renovated and nobody was in the house.

Crews began to fight the first from the exterior and confirmed nobody was in the house.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire was marked under control and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Courtesy: Henrico Fire

Courtesy: Henrico Fire

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.