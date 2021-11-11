CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Downtown vegan cafe caters to conscientious comfort food

By By Bill of Fare
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQZVd_0ctY7SOC00

Tucked away in a trendy cove of downtown just south of the library is some of the heartiest vegan food you could ever use 10 napkins eating.

The Leaf and Seed Café, in the most complimentary way possible, is food that may give you very much enjoyed indigestion.

The Leaf and Seed Café
★★★★½

Address: 116 10th St.

Phone: 419-407-5333

Category: Vegan

Menu: American comfort food

Hours: Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

Wheelchair access: Yes

Average Price: $$$

Credit cards: AE, MC, V, D

Website: theleafandseed.com

From nachos to two-handed sandwiches, the menu is full of, as the café so proudly claims in its tagline, “plant-based comfort food.”

There is an argument of course that a plant-based diet – or even a lunch – doesn’t need to “impersonate” a carnivore’s palate. That said, there is also a somewhat famous cookbook by Samin Nosrat (not a vegetarian) called Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking . The idea that these four basic elements make robust flavors that appeal to our primal selves can be found in much of the Leaf and Seed’s menu.

The best “trick” has to be the Artichoke Cake Po' Boy ($12). Owner/chef Susan Herhold has said what she loved about food she used to love was more about the spices and the crispness than the harming of animals.

The Po’ Boy is served on toasted hoagie roll with a spicy red pepper aioli and plenty of Old Bay seasoning.

It’s a masterwork that any artichoke would be proud to be a part of, and is one of the best sandwiches in town, vegan or not. You won’t miss anything you think you’re supposed to be missing.

Another amazing interpretation is the Nachos ($12 before add-ons). Generosity, first of all, is known the moment you pick them up. You may think nachos are an easy no-meat dish to pull off. But they’re vegan still, which means no cheese. Vegan cheese can be a... well, it’s still an under-construction part of vegan cuisine, as we’ll discuss later.

But for these nachos, they used cumin-backed cashew queso that is like refried bean consistency and factually finger-licking good, as each diner tried and repeated the act.

Unless you eat nachos with a knife and fork (for the love of God we hope you have legit reason), these are going to make a terrific mess. But rebar-grade tortilla chips hold up to all the black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cashew sour cream, candied jalapeños and, in our case, soy chorizo and guacamole.

You can essentially lighten up the nachos by ordering a Taco Salad ($10), which features much of the same flavor assemblage, but on a bed of mixed greens.

The Nashville Hot Chikn Sandwich ($13) features deep-fried “Dr. Praegers Chikn” with their own Nashville hot sauce on a whole wheat bun. But again, what makes it worth the afternoon sleepies is the dreamy, crunchy breading and snappy southern sauce. OK, we love the pickles too.

Sandwiches all come with house-made potato chips that they could bag and sell. But there are other sides like Brussels Sprouts ($6), Home Fries ($4), a Garden Salad ($5), and other delights like fruit, roasted root vegetables and tofu scrambles. We weren’t able to try everything, but the sprouts (very spicy, heads up) and the home fries were both fabulously crunchy and well-seasoned.

A breakfast menu is also available, though the café only opens after 10 a.m. But it’s open on Sunday, still a rarity in downtown. Leaf and Seed is also open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, so it can be a lovely early dinner.

Smoothies are pricy, but hard to say they’re not worth it when they feel like half of a cinder block. Our favorite was the Banana Almond ($9), with almond butter, banana, and dates.

The one disappointment we had was the Reuben ($14). We thought what would carry the sandwich would be yummy bread, sauce and sauerkraut. But the bread was flat, and the slice of vegan cheese wouldn’t melt if it was next to the sun. The corned beef seitan was OK for what it was, it was the rest of the sandwich that was only fair in comparison to everything else we tried or saw.

Be sure to check for daily and weekly specials, especially if you have a sweet tooth. The Leaf and Seed Café is as unique as it is familiar, much more so than this cliché, but it really has something for any diner. And if you have any special restrictions or requests, they are more than accommodating.





