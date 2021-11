MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The supply chain slow down continues to impact everyday life. The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer, but right now, the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in many places and nowhere is it more evident than service stations that repair cars and trucks. “Before the pandemic we were able to get to get parts in days or even the same day,” explained Enrique Finkelstein, owner of the Red Bird Exxon on the corner of Bird Road and Red Road. Red Bird Exxon on the corner...

SOUTH MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO