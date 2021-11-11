CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is Veterans Day. Please, Don’t Muster

By Buzz Adams
 5 days ago
One of the great things about our country is that you are automatically a hero if you serve our military. Some heroes hold a hill against overwhelming enemy forces and some heroes did a lot of K.P. The point is you served, you’re a hero and you’d really have to do...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stories, photos for Veterans Day publication due today

PARKERSBURG — The deadline is today for submissions for the annual Veterans Tab to be published on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, by The Parkersburg News and Sentinel and The Marietta Times. The tab is a collection of stories and photos about veterans submitted by readers in Wood, Washington and surrounding...
PARKERSBURG, WV
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: Honoring and supporting Veterans – today and every day

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. This Veterans Day, I am reflecting on the service and sacrifice of our veterans not only when they served our country in uniform, but also after they come home. Veterans play a vital role in supporting our communities here at home and exemplifying American values, and we have a responsibility to ensure that they have the support that they need and have earned.
Charles Whitman
Lee Harvey Oswald
Jon Voight
Ricky Schroder
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Don’t waste our veterans’ sacrifices

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the guns that began to roar in August 1914 finally fell silent. The Great War, which took the lives of some 17 million people, including more than 116,000 Americans, was over. One of the first wars...
MILITARY
kdat.com

Veteran Doing 11 Hours and 11 Minutes of Pull-Ups For Veterans Day

John Brunelli, of Attleboro Massachusetts is commemorating Veteran's Day differently than many of us are. The 53-year-old Navy Veteran is hanging out at the gym for the entire day, doing 11 hours and 11 minutes of pull-ups in honor of all of those who have served our country. Brunelli is...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Veterans Day ceremonies across SWFLA

The City of Bonita Springs and the Veterans Advisory Committee invite the public to attend the annual Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Nov. 11, at Riverside Park in Downtown Bonita Springs (10450 Reynolds St. Bonita Springs). Guest speaker will be Specialist Five James C. McCloughan. The ceremony will also include...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WDIO-TV

Duluth Women of Today host a Veterans Day ceremony

On Veteran’s Day, the Duluth Women of Today hosted a ceremony honoring men and women who have been and those currently serving to protect our nation. The ceremony was held at the west Duluth American legion post 71. The event honored every branch of armed serviced with recognition by playing...
DULUTH, MN
Tuscaloosa News

Please remember and honor the sacrifice that veterans can't forget

For the first time in twenty years, the United States is not actively at war. Our difficult and messy departure from Afghanistan a few months ago has relieved us of that seemingly eternal burden, a long and ultimately culmination of “The War On Terror”. As I wrote in “A Citizen-Solder’s...
MILITARY
Baltimore Times

Doing The Work: Supporting Veterans on Veterans Day and Beyond

Tucked inside of Baltimore’s bustling streets, there is a destination where veterans in need of help can access comprehensive services while pursuing a second chance to live a better life, even after Veterans Day discounts and freebies end. An uninformed passerby who is unaware what sort of important work unfolds at Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, Inc. (MCVET) — located at 301 North High St.— could miss the significance of the brick building. Inside the walls of the 110,000 square feet facility, a nonprofit led by Jeffrey Kendrick, USAF (Ret), leads a team to address veteran homelessness. MCVET’s Executive Director of six years is known for sticking around MCVET long hours, day or night, doing the work to leave no veteran in need of services, housing, and employment behind. The dedicated leader who has worked at the nonprofit for 14 years knows that supporting veterans requires maintaining momentum and constant effort.
BALTIMORE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

BAILEY: Don’t Forget Nat Turner on Veterans Day

When dealing with Veterans Day in this country, it’s very important for serious Black folks to commemorate Nat Turner, one of our most heroic warriors in the battle against white supremacy/racism. In 1831, when Brother Nat led an insurrection in Southampton County, Virginia, against the enslavement of African men, women and children, enslaving President Andrew Jackson sent in federal troops to help put down that insurrection.
MILITARY
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION: Tomorrow Isn’t Promised — a Reflection on Veterans Day

When I talk about my experiences with the military, which doesn’t happen often anymore, I almost always end up talking about family. My direct experience with the military is as an army wife, a role I fell into when my husband needed some way to provide for us as a young married couple. One of the reasons I rarely discuss my time as an army wife is because once you are out of the military community, it’s hard to know who might understand or care about the life you lived while serving.
DES MOINES, WA
WTKR

Don't miss the Tidewater Veterans Day Parade in Va. Beach Thursday

DON'T MISS THE TIDEWATER VETERANS DAY PARADE — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Tidewater Veterans Day Parade will be happening on Thursday, November 11!. The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations will pay tribute to all the men and women who have served and protected our country, and fought for our freedom.
VIRGINIA STATE
wxhc.com

Veterans Day breakfast today at Cortland Elks Lodge

City of Cortland Police and Cortland Elks Lodge are hosting a free breakfast from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the Cortland Elks Lodge located at 9 Groton Ave. Breakfast is free for Veterans. Cost is $7.50 for non-veterans or family. Additionally, one local “Veteran of the Year” will be honored after...
CORTLAND, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ Opens to Public—But Please Don’t Get Frisky

A tomb commemorating all the soldiers who died during World War I will be open to the public for the first time in more than 70 years, according to The New York Times. The Arlington National Cemetery memorial, known as the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers,” was first dedicated in 1921 after an American soldier chose one coffin to represent the thousands killed during the war. Since 1948, a 24-hour military guard has kept watch after multiple incidents of the public desecrating it—sometimes romantically—though officials plan to allow people to pay their respects starting Tuesday to commemorate its 100th anniversary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kniakrls.com

Today is Veterans Day

Today is Veterans Day, celebrated on the 11th day of the 11th month each year. Knoxville American Legion member and veteran Curt Froyen says this is an opportunity to think about and honor the sacrifices that veterans and their families made. “It’s kind of impossible to understand the sacrifices that...
KNOXVILLE, IA
El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

