Today is Veterans Day. Please, Don’t Muster

Tucked inside of Baltimore’s bustling streets, there is a destination where veterans in need of help can access comprehensive services while pursuing a second chance to live a better life, even after Veterans Day discounts and freebies end. An uninformed passerby who is unaware what sort of important work unfolds at Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, Inc. (MCVET) — located at 301 North High St.— could miss the significance of the brick building. Inside the walls of the 110,000 square feet facility, a nonprofit led by Jeffrey Kendrick, USAF (Ret), leads a team to address veteran homelessness. MCVET’s Executive Director of six years is known for sticking around MCVET long hours, day or night, doing the work to leave no veteran in need of services, housing, and employment behind. The dedicated leader who has worked at the nonprofit for 14 years knows that supporting veterans requires maintaining momentum and constant effort.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO