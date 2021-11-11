Winter weather preparedness week, day 4: heat safety
INDIANAPOLIS – Heating your home feels nice when it is cold and snowing outside. But, it is so important to make sure you are doing it safely!
Mike Pruitt, Deputy Fire Chief with the Bargersville Fire Department, talks about some ways to stay warm and safe this winter season.
Kitchen Safety
- Keep the kitchen clutter free
- Don’t leave anything unattended
- Keep hot pots and pans away from children
- Never throw water on a grease fire
- Keep small fire extinguishers handy
- Keep candles away from flammable objects
- Keep a carbon monoxide and smoke alarm installed and up-to-date
- Call 911 if there is a fire, regardless if you put it out or not
Fireplace Safety
- Keep your fireplace clean
- Have it inspected on a yearly basis
- Do not burn items that shouldn’t be burned
- Keep your wood in a moisture-controlled area
- Never dispose of ashes in a flammale container
- If you have a gas burning fireplace and you smell gas or think you have a leak, call 911
Space Heater Safety
- Keep your space heater at least 3 feet away from anything flammable
- When you go to bed or leave the house, turn the space heater off
- Do not plug space heaters into extension cords
- Do not plug multiple space heaters into one outlet
- Buy a brand new space heater, new ones have safety features in case they get knocked over
Furnace Safety
- Have your furnace inspected once a year
- Keep it clean so it does not overheat
Outdoor firepit Safety
- Do not burn anything you are not supposed to
- Build the firepit on a concrete slab
- Buld the firepit away from any structures
- Keep a hose handy
- Keep a screen over the top of a wood-burning firepit to keep ashes from flying around
