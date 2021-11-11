CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ charter school to move to larger campus

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean “Diddy” Combs’ charter school will relocate to a larger campus in New York City. The music mogul announced Thursday that Capital Preparatory School will move to the Church of All Saints and School building in the city's Harlem neighborhood. The relocation will allow the school’s capacity to grow from 500...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Charter School Leader Mardele Early to receive Terrel H. Bell Award.

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD)- Lake Forrest Charter School Leader and Founder Mardele Early has been awarded the Terrel H. Bell Award granted by the U.S Department of Education for outstanding leadership for the 2021 school year. The news was announced in a press release Tuesday, November 2. Lake Forrest Elementary...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pinalcentral.com

Combs High School plans homecoming parade in community

SAN TAN VALLEY — Combs High School’s 8th Annual Homecoming parade and festivities will be held Friday. The event festivities, themed “New York, New York: Night Life in the City” will include a community parade and tailgate in the parking lot of Combs High School followed by the football game. The event is open to the public for all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash to play games and activities for a chance to win prizes.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Charter schools force painful public school closings

Critics of the plan to close or merge several St. Paul public schools argue that making the move without significant community engagement risks alienating the families the City is trying to get to stay. In a bid to combat declining enrollment and competition from charter schools, Saint Paul Public Schools...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Capital Prep Harlem
communityimpact.com

San Antonio Charter Moms hosts School Discovery Days event series

With the approach of a new enrollment season for San Antonio’s choice schools, San Antonio Charter Moms, a nonprofit, is launching its School Discovery Days event series with a Nov. 7 gathering at Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden, 434 S. Alamo St. According to a news release, School Discovery Days connect families...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YourErie

Charter School of Excellence hosting ‘Festival of Lights’ celebration

One local school is decking out its halls and doors to celebrate its diversity. The Charter School of Excellence is celebrating the Hindu holiday “Festival of Lights.” Teachers say the school is very diverse and has been welcoming many students from other countries. They say it’s a good way to honor different cultures among their […]
LIFESTYLE
Times and Democrat

Claflin moves gala to on-campus site

Claflin University has announced a change in venue for the 27th Presidential Scholarship Gala on Friday, Nov. 19. The gala featuring the rhythm-and-blues trio SWV has been relocated to the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on the Claflin campus of Claflin University. Purchase tickets now at https://alumni.claflin.edu/2021-presidential-gala.
THEATER & DANCE
Charleston City Paper

How a school trip changed Sean Hawkins’ life

It’s fairly safe to say that most school field trips are endured by students, but generally don’t have life-changing impacts. Enter Sean Hawkins, then a 16-year-old student near Houston. Being in Texas, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for his class to visit a slaughterhouse. “It had a tremendous impact,”...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Post Register

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new charter school in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A small groundbreaking was held for Gem Prep, an upcoming charter school in south Meridian. The school's purpose is to prepare students for success in college through personalized, rigorous education. The school will initially serve K-5 and then expand each year to end up serving K-12.
MERIDIAN, ID
Park County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Guffey Community Charter School Halloween Parade

On a beautiful fall mountain day, October 28, everyone participating in the annual Guffey Community Charter School Halloween parade looked to be having a great time. The parade started at the school and headed north up the block to Bill Soux’s haunted garage. The next stop was at the library for “trunk or treat,” with six vehicles handing out goodies.
GUFFEY, CO
CBS New York

Diverse Religious Imagery A Central Theme Of Teaching At Salve Regina Catholic Academy In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — November is Black Catholic History Month, and to celebrate a Catholic elementary and middle school in East Brooklyn is teaching students about representation through diverse religious images. Students at Salve Regina Catholic Academy are learning they were all made in God’s image through Catholic art work and symbols, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday. “My favorite part about this is the way they depict Jesus. His skin is darker and his hair is in locks,” eighth grader Brennan Elder said of a painting of Jesus. “The diversity that is reflected on these walls is important because it makes other people...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

‘Chicago’ Revival Celebrates 25th Anniversary On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big celebration will take place Tuesday on Broadway, marking the 25th anniversary of a much loved musical. The current revival of the musical “Chicago” premiered on Broadway in 1996. A marching band from Brooklyn will lead a mini parade Tuesday from Times Square to a celebration at the Ambassador Theatre. WATCH: ‘Chicago’ Actor James Naughton On What Makes Show So Special Actor James Naughton, who won a Tony award for his portrayal of lawyer Billy Flynn, will be among those taking part. “What you see is performers right in front of your eyes, dancing, singing, acting. You don’t see that much anymore,” he told CBS2’s Dana Tyler. “It’s not about falling chandeliers or people on roller skates. There are no gimmicks, it’s just performing.” We’ll have coverage of the anniversary celebration on CBS2 News tonight.
PERFORMING ARTS
wgvunews.org

Charter Schools 101

Charter Schools 101, speaking with the ED for Covenant House Michigan, talking about how the services support homeless youth in GR and across the state. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
MICHIGAN STATE
Page Six

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds historic home for his Harlem charter school

Sean “Diddy” Combs has found a storied new home for his Capital Prep Harlem school. The school is relocating to the former Church of All Saints at East 129th St. and Madison Ave. The site was built in the 1880s and designed by James Renwick Jr., the architect behind St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

Sean Combs’ Capital Preparatory School Moving to Larger Campus in Harlem, Increasing Enrollment

Harlem-born Sean Combs is relocating the school he started in New York to a bigger campus than the current space it is in now. According to The Associated Press, Combs recently announced that the charter school he started, Capital Preparatory School, will be relocating to a larger campus in New York City. With the latest move, the school, which currently has 500 students, will increase enrollment to 700 children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy