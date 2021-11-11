CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Three-quarters of IT departments face critical skills shortages

By Ian Barker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from digital learning company Skillsoft finds that 76 percent of IT decision makers worldwide are facing critical skills gaps in their departments -- a 145 percent increase since 2016. The report looks at the reasons for this and reveals that 38 percent cite the rate of...

NAZ Today

Businesses Face Labor and Supply Shortages

Across the country, businesses small and large are facing a shortage crisis as demand spikes significantly. The supply shortage is coming from a global halt in distribution and production of certain products. Cornish pasty, located in downtown Flagstaff, has been experiencing shortages in protective gear such as glove, to food items like butter. Another post-pandemic shortage that is prevalent across the country is the labor shortage. The restaurant says that many of their staff members did not return to work after the shutdown ended because they either moved to a different town or specialized in a different field of work while being trapped at home. Restaurant manager Ryan Hays says he and the remaining staff are adapting well considering the obstacles.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Itproportal

Acute skills shortage is threatening tech sector growth

The UK technology sector is booming, but may soon hit a ceiling as a result of an acute shortage of skilled workers. This is according to a new report from the Harvey Nash Group and CIONET, which states that businesses are opting for all kinds of strategies, including upskilling, to stay on track with their growth plans.
ECONOMY
Missourinet

MoDOT staffing issues stem from low pay, shortage of skilled workers

After Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure funding bill over the weekend, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “There will be work immediately, and for years to come.”. While this means more road and bridgework for Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation is having trouble staffing the work it has...
POLITICS
infosecurity-magazine.com

UK Cyber Skills Shortage Rises by Over a Third

The UK’s cyber skills shortage has surged by more than a third in the past 12 months, according to a new report by global recruitment firm Harvey Nash. The study, which analyzed the current state of the digital jobs shortage, found that cybersecurity is the most sought-after tech skill in the UK. Nearly half (43%) of the 823 UK digital leaders surveyed admitted they had a shortage in this area.
ECONOMY
Forbes

14 Critical Skills All Communications Professionals Should Be Cultivating

Communications professionals are responsible for building and maintaining relationships between a company and consumers. As such, they rely on a wide variety of skills to ensure that their efforts are effective. Because the world of marketing is constantly evolving, of course, there are always new skills that comms pros need to be cultivating to remain relevant in the industry.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
KYMA News 11

Employers struggle to fill positions

Employers continue to struggle to fill positions, including local business owners. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.4 million people quit their jobs across the United States in September. The post Employers struggle to fill positions appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
TheConversationCanada

Workplaces can help promote exercise, but job conditions remain a major hurdle

We know regular exercise is really good for health, but even with the best of intentions, many workers do not exercise as much as they should. To get more workers in all types of workplaces to be active, public health messaging must move away from making it only an individual’s responsibility to be more active. It should instead recognize the important role employers can play in creating the conditions for workers to focus on exercise. There’s much to be said for this approach. From a public health perspective, focusing on workplaces can seem like low-hanging fruit, since they are settings where...
FITNESS
Economy
Beta News

Healthcare organizations face increased risk

Healthcare organizations and patients are facing greater risk as an increase in connected devices creates an expanded attack surface according to a new report. The study from asset management and security platform Armis surveyed 2,000 patients and 400 healthcare IT professionals across the US and shows a disconnect between the concerns of the two groups.
HEALTH
Beta News

Divide between IT and OT teams stops businesses having a unified security strategy

A cultural divide between IT and operational technology (OT) teams is preventing organizations from having a unified strategy to protect both environments. A report from Dragos and the Ponemon Institute shows only 43 percent of organizations have cybersecurity policies and procedures that are aligned with their ICS and OT security objectives.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Three Digital Marketing Trends: Skills To Know To Break Into The Field

Leela Gill is a thought leader and VP of Marketing for Intelligence Node, with 15+ years of experience in Retail, FinTech and HR Tech. We are all familiar with traditional marketing tactics, whether we are the influencers or the influenced. But the rapid advancement of technology, combined with the continued social and cultural waves of the last decade, has transformed marketing forever. The transition from traditional marketing to digital marketing tactics has been especially prominent. According to 2020 research from McKinsey, businesses were three times more likely than before Covid-19 to say that at least 80% of their customer interactions are digital, a milestone we’ve achieved years before many predicted. In fact, according to 2018 research from IDG, 44% of companies had already started prioritizing a digital-first approach to customer engagement, business processes and operations at the time of the survey.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
Beta News

Regulatory compliance holds back digital transformation say financial businesses

Regulatory compliance requirements have slowed digital transformation for 48 percent of financial organizations, according to a new study. The research from banking security specialist OneSpan surveyed over 150 bank executives in the US, Mexico, UK, and France to assess how banks in different parts of the world are addressing compliance with changing regulations.
ECONOMY
Beta News

77 percent of the UK employees experience this work-related syndrome

You may read the phrase "imposter syndrome" and be surprised that there’s a term for something you feel without realizing it’s a common thing. Have you ever felt like you’re not good enough for the career you have? Do you doubt yourself and feel like an imposter in the workplace? Do you have a nagging feeling that you’re winging it? You’re not alone.
U.K.

