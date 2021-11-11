Three-quarters of IT departments face critical skills shortages

Leela Gill is a thought leader and VP of Marketing for Intelligence Node, with 15+ years of experience in Retail, FinTech and HR Tech. We are all familiar with traditional marketing tactics, whether we are the influencers or the influenced. But the rapid advancement of technology, combined with the continued social and cultural waves of the last decade, has transformed marketing forever. The transition from traditional marketing to digital marketing tactics has been especially prominent. According to 2020 research from McKinsey, businesses were three times more likely than before Covid-19 to say that at least 80% of their customer interactions are digital, a milestone we’ve achieved years before many predicted. In fact, according to 2018 research from IDG, 44% of companies had already started prioritizing a digital-first approach to customer engagement, business processes and operations at the time of the survey.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO