Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ charter school to move to larger campus

wiproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ charter school will relocate to a larger campus in New York City. The music mogul announced Thursday that Capital Preparatory School will move to the Church of All Saints and School building in the city’s Harlem neighborhood. The relocation will allow the school’s capacity...

www.wiproud.com

