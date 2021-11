It was Sunday Bloody Sunday in the upper reaches of the NFL Power Rankings. Six of the top 10 teams in our rankings entering Week 9 went down on Sunday. Two of those teams -- the Bills and Cowboys -- were involved in stunning upsets. The losses destabilized the "superpower zone" of our rankings and brought into focus an increasingly apparent reality at the season's virtual midpoint: This thing is wide open, especially in the bonkers AFC.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO