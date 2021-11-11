LA Venture: Serial Entrepreneur Spencer Rascoff on the Future of Social Media and His Investing Strategy

Nov 11 2021

Former Zillow executive and serial entrepreneur Spencer Rascoff loves Los Angeles.

So much that he named his venture capital fund, 75 & Sunny, as an ode to L.A.'s yearlong balmy weather. This week, he joins the LA Venture podcast to talk about what helped him grow personally and professionally into one of the most revered investors in Southern California.

"I'm at the stage of my career where I'm trying to be a coach and a mentor and an advisor," said Rascoff.

Rascoff is best known as the former co-founders of successful startups including Zillow and Hotwire. He has since built other companies including the news site you're currently reading (dot.LA) and Pacaso — a platform that helps people co-own a home. Rascoff said he's now looking for new partners to work with to start more companies.

An avid Twitter and Instagram user, Rascoff said he's not pleased with the social media world and the misinformation it has propagated in the last few years.

"The horizontal social networks have become kind of cesspools of humanity, where everyone's yelling and screaming about everything," Rascoff said. "There's all this misinformation. The algorithms are sending us down these black holes."

But he said he sees hope for vertical-specific social networks, and is personally investing in several. Rascoff said 75 & Sunny has made over 42 investments this year across the worlds of proptech, consumer and fintech.

Along the way, Rascoff said he's been fortunate to surround himself with smart and supportive co-workers and friends.

"That's the most important thing is surrounding yourself with people that you learn from, that you are motivated by, that bring out the best in you, that complement your skills. That's everything," he added.

Hear the full episode by clicking on the playhead above, and listen to LA Venture on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

dot.LA Engagement Intern Joshua Letona contributed to this post.

Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.

Disney is banking on spin-offs of "Star Wars" and Marvel universes to help boost subscribers to its streaming services. On Friday, the entertainment giant rolled out its plans for the upcoming years including bringing the already debuted "Shang Chi" and "Jungle Cruise" to Disney Plus.

Two years after it launched, Disney Plus has become a key piece of the Disney content portfolio, and while its executives remain optimistic the service will hit 230 million to 260 million subscribers in the next three years, this quarter Disney Plus failed to keep pace with Netflix's growing consumer base.

The average American adult uses more than three streaming platforms every month, but the problem many viewers face with all these options is choice paralysis — the feeling of being overwhelmed by a glut of paid TV offerings.

With each entertainment company inking different carriage deals, one streaming service rarely holds onto a piece of content for long, unless a streamer owns and consolidates its library outright, like Disney Plus or NBC Peacock.

This can make it difficult for users (roughly 82% of the country, according to a recent Deloitte study) to figure out where to stream their favorite content. Niche services like Magnolia Pictures or Tribeca that offer compelling genre-based content but don't have the extensive libraries of their larger competitors, can often be overshadowed.

A Union Deal Backed by Hollywood and Big Tech Is Now Up for Vote. Will Workers Take It?

Nov 12 2021

Weeks ago, lawyers representing Netflix, Disney, Amazon and other powerful corporations in media and tech struck a tentative deal to avoid a historic strike in Hollywood — but the saga isn't over yet.

Leadership at the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union that represents behind-the-scenes film and TV crews, negotiated terms for a new contract with movie studio owners in October.

But the agreement isn't final. It won't go into effect unless tens of thousands of entertainment workers vote to ratify it.

The pivotal vote kicked off on Friday and will stretch through the weekend, as higher-ups inside the union urge camera technicians, editors, set builders, makeup artists and other IATSE members to back the deal. But will they?

Harrison is dot.LA's senior finance reporter. They previously worked for Gizmodo, Fast Company, VentureBeat and Flipboard. Find them on Twitter: @harrisonweber. Send tips on L.A. deals to harrison@dot.la. Pronouns: they/them.