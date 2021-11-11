CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

‘To What Remains’: How one team continues search for MIAs

By Allen Levine, Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAScZ_0ctY5sDO00

We remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for America — our veterans.

However, there are an astounding 82,000 service people who have been considered “Missing in Action” since World War II. No one knows where their bodies may be.

There’s a new documentary about a group trying to find the MIAs.

The small team, called Project Recover, is dedicated to searching the oceans and remote areas for those missing.

Co-founder of Project Recover Dr. Pat Scannon spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the documentary “To What Remains” which follows the team during their search.

“To What Remains” premieres in theaters on Dec. 10.

butlerradio.com

Talk To Focus On Search For Missing Veterans Remains

A member with a group that helps find missing service members from past wars will be giving a presentation later this week. Dr. Ian Spurgeon is from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and he’ll be speaking at the Cranberry Township Public Library this Friday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.. He’ll...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
royalpurplenews.com

The search for an MIA soldier

Stepping up and serving as the voice for the unheard, Brad Burt is trying to change the way that POW/MIA soldiers are treated. As a former veteran, Burt has channeled his journalism skills, passion as a veteran, and his own personal time and effort to investigate the disappearance of Lieutenant Jerome A. Volk back in the 1950s and hopefully bring back his remains to Volk’s family.
ksut.org

Native Braids: A Vietnam Veteran talks about the intensities of life as a young soldier (part 1 of 2)

Hear this story and others on the Native Braids website. Rod Grove landed in Vietnam on his 20th birthday, and served in the army there for just over a year. But the experience left a permanent imprint on his life. In the first of two interview excerpts, Rod talks with Bird Red about the intensities of daily life as a young soldier, the terrifying events, rodents and insects.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KRON4 News

Historians discover WWII Army private missing for 70 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA) historian was studying American losses in area of Hürtgen, Germany, when they came across a set of unidentified remains labeled with “X-8117 St. Avold.” Those remains ended up being a 19-year-old Army private from California who had been declared non-recoverable by the American Graves Registration […]
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Fallen Native American female hero — Lori Ann Piestewa

In 2003, three days after the United States invaded Iraq, a convoy was attacked after taking a wrong turn. U.S. Special Forces rescued Jessica Lynch and made her a national hero, but the true hero of the day – Lori Ann Piestewa – has been completely forgotten. Piestewa embodied selfless service to the fullest. On this Veterans Day, we should celebrate the life of the first Native American woman killed in combat and the only American servicewoman killed in the Iraqi War.
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Terrifying Historical Artifacts — And The Disturbing Stories Behind Them

Centuries ago in the Czech Republic, people came up with an unusual way to warn each other of upcoming droughts and famines. When the water level dropped, people marked boulders in the Elbe River. The stones, which were only visible during the droughts, became known as “hunger stones.” These ominous signs warned people in the area of a bad harvest, a food shortage, and a major crisis that was surely on the way.
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
PIX11

PIX11

8K+
2K+
1M+
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

