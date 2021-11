In a rare moment of financial openness, if you will, Nintendo has released some official numbers regarding its October sales of Switch consoles, Metroid Dread, and more. In a new interview with The Washington Post, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser revealed that the company sold 711,000 Switch consoles in the U.S. in October. Of those 711,000, Bowser says 314,000 of them were the recently-released OLED model. He also revealed that many of the Switch units sold were bought by people that already owned one and they were upgrading to the OLED or buying another for someone else.

