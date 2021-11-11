The Lions Are 0–8. Dan Campbell Can Work With That.

The Detroit Lions were reportedly a part of a virtual conference prior to the start of the season in which the NFL sought to address declining ticket sales for five teams. According to the Sports Business Journal, "During a presentation from Bobby Gallo, NFL senior vice president of club business development, five logos appeared on the screen -- those of the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and the Washington Football Team. It was, Gallo explained, a listing of the teams with at least 15,000 unsold tickets on average for the upcoming season. Gallo implored all teams to consider what they could do better in ticket sales and fan development."

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO