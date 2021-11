With the arrival of the college football playoff rankings Monday, we got a first look at the schools vying for the top four to compete for the national. Although these games are enjoyable to watch because they include the best of the best, the schools usually end up with the same lineup almost every year with some iteration of Alabama, Clemson (although not this year for sure), Oklahoma, Ohio State and some other major powerhouse, such as Georgia.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO