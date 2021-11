The cause of a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 59 north of Hungerford Sunday that killed three El Campo women remains a mystery. Department of Public Safety troopers are attempting to reconstruct the accident, but, as of press time, they didn’t know why the black 2015 Kia Optima’s driver swerved onto the shoulder of U.S. 59 southbound about a mile and a half north of Hungerford. Evidence shows after that, the driver lost control and drove off the roadway. The vehicle cleared the railroad tracks, rolling into a heavily wooded area.

HUNGERFORD, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO