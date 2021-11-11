CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New AirPods worth the upgrade? Talking Tech podcast

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below . This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. So who would've thought five years ago that Apple would've started this whole new industry of wireless earbuds with the introduction of AirPods? I guess in a way it's not surprising because it kicked off the smartphone generation with the iPhone, they helped push tablets with the iPad, and of course, five years ago, when they talked about having the courage to get rid of the headphones Jack on all future iPhones, that it would bring forth the AirPods, which have become the dominant wireless earbud. And it's hard not to find people wearing AirPods.

I remember when they first came out and I thought it was kind of silly the way they looked, but the more you use them and the more you get used to them, I mean, again, they have become kind of the primary product in that category, and we've seen a lot of other companies jump in as well. So last month, two years after launching their second-generation AirPods, as well as the AirPods Pro, we now have the third-generation AirPods. They've launched on October 26th. I wrote about these new AirPods in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com.

I've tried these out now for about a couple weeks. In my story, I say it's about a week, but I've had now about an extra week or so since then, and have really used them. They lack a couple of notable features of the pricier AirPods Pro, and even some earbuds that come in at a lower price. But I got to say, they sound really, really good. I am very impressed with what Apple's done here. There's a reason they are at the top of the list when it comes to this category.

So let's break it all down. Let's start with the case. The case is basically the exact same size as AirPods 2. The only difference is they kind of flipped it horizontally. So now the case is wider and shorter as opposed to the AirPods 2 case, which is taller and skinnier, but they're basically the same size. So they kind of flipped them a little bit. The case also supports MagSafe, so you can charge the case wirelessly, which I think is a very nice touch.

Other features that were of note, the third-generation AirPods have been redesigned. They have a shorter stem now, so it doesn't look as noticeable when you're wearing them as opposed to the AirPods 2. There's also a fourth sensor that works for the touch controls. If you own earlier versions of the AirPods you'll note that you had to actually tap the AirPod itself, right on the earbud to change songs, or if you had to pause something or answer a call. In this case, you have to actually grab the stem with your index finger, and then you press down on it. And you'll feel like a button press that signals the input, and you can change your song. It's a little different from the way they used to do it, but once you get used to it, it feels totally fine.

The setup with AirPods on an iPhone is absolutely painless. You open the case, your phone says, connect, you connect, your AirPods are working, very simple. The quality of sound though, for me, is what really jumped out. These AirPods use spatial audio, and they just deliver a much richer, fuller sound when you're listening to music or you're listening to podcasts. And you can adjust the spatial audio to however you want. If you want more of a surround sound feel to it, if you want something that moves the way your head moves, you can do that as well. It just really sounds more robust compared to everything that I've used so far in a lot of other wireless earbuds.

There are also some other touches as well. They've tweaked in your detection, so the AirPods are more accurate when it comes to knowing when you've put the earbuds in your ears versus taking them out. And that's good because then you get a little more battery life out of it. Battery life so far has been pretty solid. You get about six hours of listening time. If you take the case into account, you get a total of 30 hours. So you're talking about four to five recharges before you have to charge everything up fully.

There's also better support from the Find My app. So you can use a proximity view. If you're familiar with AirTags, they have something similar where you almost have this little kind of map feature, and it shows you how far away you are from your AirPods. It's almost like a hot and cold game where you're kind of walking around and the phone will continue beeping and pulsating until you get closer to the AirPods.

Probably the biggest thing that jumps out in terms of lack of features is active noise cancellation, which is something we have in the AirPods Pro, but also there are a lot of budget earbuds that have this too. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds and the Amazon Echo Buds, both of which I've reviewed as well, they have active noise cancellation, which seems like an important feature to have if you have airbuds.

The price is another big problem as well. And I wouldn't say a problem, it's just you're going to pay more for them. It's $179 for AirPods 3. If you're looking at stuff like the Razer Earbuds, you can get them for about $40, $50 cheaper. Same thing with the Echo Buds, if you're looking to stay within a budget, I think those are very good earbuds and you save a little money and you get really good sound. But if you're willing to splurge, you want to play a little more, I think these AirPods 3 are fantastic, they sound wonderful. Definitely an upgrade from the second version of these and they're definitely worth it if you're willing to spend a little bit more.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Do you own AirPods? What do you think of them? You can find me on Twitter @BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talk Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New AirPods worth the upgrade? Talking Tech podcast

