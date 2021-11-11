In COVID and in life, sometimes you should say you’re sorry | Column

This is the scene when Barry Golson, who still masks in closed places, ferries the granddaughters around Tampa. [ Courtesy of Lina Safar ]

“Pops, why are you so happy?” I was humming as I picked up my granddaughters from gymnastics class. Our oldest, 7, is perceptive about my moods. “You’re grumpy on Thursdays,” she has informed me. Honestly, I had no idea. She misses nothing, holds back less. When my wife and I drive the girls someplace together, the older one listens like an owl as Thia and I discuss traffic issues. My wife once said to me, sharply, “Barry, you’re driving too fast! That reckless pickup truck!”

Well, I navigate the I-4/I-275 interchange the way I’ve navigated 53 years of marriage — with skill and decisiveness. So this naturally caused me to ask my wife — in the most gentlemanly tone of voice you can imagine — if she’d like to take the wheel. Should I just pull over and let you drive? From the back seat: “Pops, don’t be mean to Nana.” Surrounded as I was in the car by perceptive females of varying ages, I bowed to realities. I apologized for being rude to my wife, which met with general approval.

“I like when grown-ups apologize,” said the younger girl, in kindergarten.

So that day I did what any elderly dude would do: I drove on down that ribbon of highway as a mature man should, steering with quiet competence, acting as a role model for grandfathers, vowing to cut off the jerk in the pickup at the very next exit.

Back to our trip home alone from gymnastics — “Yes, I’m happy today, sweetie. I think in a month or two, the pandemic may finally be over for me. I won’t need to wear a mask indoors with you.”

“I know that. ‘Muno-compromised. And the delta, right?”

“Yup. But not now. Your parents are going to vaccinate you soon. So no matter who doesn’t wear a mask at school, I’ll feel safe with both of you girls.”

I reassured our mini anti-vaxxer that she’ll hardly feel the needle. Unlike with most adults who lean her way, I was able to make some progress. I can report that she’s now merely vax-hesitant.

I have no doubts — none — that our grandkids will be safe with the vaccinations, and that their parents are being wise. They’ve proved as safe and effective as polio shots and measles shots and all the other jabs little critters get to attend school. Among much coverage in mainstream media, an excellent piece in the Tampa Bay Times by pediatrician Gabriela M. Maradiaga Panayotti closes the case on the risks of vaccinating kids versus the risks of holding off. As to feeling myself safe, can this really be the end? Or the beginning of the end?

Here in Tampa, to judge by the crowds, it seems as if the pandemic is in the past. It may be, for the vaxxed. But it’s really not. Not for the unvaxxed, the kids, and the immunocompromised. Or those whose six-month immunity is fading.

And, of course, the science/culture wars are still raging. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just announced he’s running for re-election in 2022, is hiring unvaccinated cops from out of state. (He says he’s not, but some of us may now think twice before approaching unmasked police officers.) His new surgeon general, in charge of public health for Florida, refused to wear a mask around a cancer-stricken state senator. His attorney general is still hounding school officials and businesses who have the temerity to require masks.

Elsewhere, football pro Aaron Rodgers announced he’d been lying about being vaccinated, had instead taken ivermectin on the medical advice of podcast host Joe Rogan, and blamed the “woke mob” for his troubles.

All of which obscured other signs that, at long last, this all-consuming pandemic may be on its way out.

Fill out your own list of qualifiers and caveats: If it doesn’t spike back up this winter. If new variants don’t break through. If the resisters continue to vaccinate. If the still-vulnerable continue to be cautious.

But yes, in this country at least, things are looking hopeful.

Also obscured was the news that Merck and Pfizer pharmas have just come up with an antiviral pill. Its side effects are still being discussed, and the FDA hasn’t yet approved Pfizer, thought to be the more effective pill. But the promise is that if you catch COVID and just pop some pills within a few days, you’ll be up to 90 percent safe from hospitalization or worse.

Feeling COVID-ish? Take these pills and call me in the morning.

If the pills prove safe, they could finally lift the death threat for 90 percent of us. I’m hoping the missing 10 percent aren’t once again the immunocompromised, as it has been for the vaccines themselves. More on that later.

Prevention is always going to make more sense than treatment after the fact. Long-COVID effects are still a threat. So, yes, vaccinate.

But if we can now add the promise of a pill as a safe haven…

Wouldn’t it be bittersweet? We, as a country, have tied ourselves into knots shouting at each other, threatening school boards here, closing stadiums there, fighting over cruise lines, marching in strikes, leaving our jobs, blowing up our pro careers, demonizing the other side — and meanwhile, the guys in the lab coats just kept their heads down and came up with another game-changing, life-saving chemical gift at our doorstep.

If proved safe, a pill would go down so much more easily. We know pills, we take pills. Me, I measure the passing of my days via my monthly pill box, stocked as it is like a vertical gumball machine, with pills of all shapes and a rainbow of colors. Even for those who don’t toss pills down like lemon drops, as I do, the prospect of taking a pill as needed promises to be far, far less controversial.

Of course, the lingering fear is that this will make adult anti-vaxxers quit even thinking about a vaccination. And who knows, it may give rise to anti-pillers. God only knows what Q-Anon will come up with. Can Bill Gates sneak microchips into tablets?

The rest of the bittersweetness trickles down from the enormous capital we’ve all expended driving each other crazy. And whether there will ever be a true reckoning.

We’ve been to this rodeo before with Gov. DeSantis. He combined sensible early instincts with deadly MAGA pursuits, vaccine availability with anti-mask zealotry. He correctly prioritized the elderly, in-person classes, and then supported monoclonal infusion treatment for those already infected. (The latter may turn out to be a preventative for some low-response immunized, like me.) But when it came to keeping people away from the virus in the first place, nope, not here. Floridians had to stay unmasked, free to infect or be infected, personal choice.

Our state led all others in fatalities at various times, as the virus surged and ebbed. How many of us died for his version of “freedom” is now pretty clear. Remember Deborah Birx, the Trump epidemiologist whose eyes slowly crossed on live TV as the former president suggested ingesting bleach? She now says that a third of the first-wave COVID deaths could have been prevented by mere common-sense mitigation. You’re late, Deb. We’re now at more than 757,000 dead Americans and 60,500 just in Florida.

What we got here in Florida was unceasing prosecution of businesses or local officials (for their freedom, natch). Plus a million doses of hydroxychloroquine, Trump’s favorite, which sit unused today. He promoted wacko let-’er-rip theories about COVID, then promoted wacky people into positions of power, right up to the present day. Instead of just saying, “People, until we get the vaccine into everyone, let’s just all of us, grown-ups and kids, keep our masks on indoors.”

I’m too old to be surprised that DeSantis has managed, with the help of his den of Foxes, to convert his abysmal public health record into some kind of success story. True believers gotta believe. And, as we enter this (hopefully) final stage, we again find DeSantis pausing to dance a victory jig, as he has before, because the COVID numbers have finally dropped away in Florida. As everyone predicted they would, eventually, from the seasonal evidence, and what we know of surges worldwide. But at what a human cost.

It’s the same old rodeo, pardners. Don’t bet that at long last, out of decency, DeSantis (or his Texas buddy Gov. Greg Abbott) might finally urge a few last-roundup mitigation restraints. If not for people like me, vaxed but immunocompromised, at least for their own unvaccinated base, long enough for everyone to make it to the finish line — vaxxes or pills. The far right, usually so good with messaging, could just as easily owned the libs by reciting, “Stay alive-a, Cover your saliva!” But no…

This perverse stubbornness is why the arrogance of DeSantis’ new Florida surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, was so personally galling. State Sen. Tina Polsky, undergoing treatment for breast cancer, received him in her office and politely requested that he wear a mask. Ladapo refused, saying he could not communicate adequately through a mask.

Unlike, of course, millions of mask wearers in the U.S. and worldwide. Unlike my own granddaughters, at school for a year under mostly-masked conditions. Unlike a very close relative, now suffering from an even more deadly form of breast cancer than Sen. Polsky’s. Or DeSantis’ own wife. Unlike me, with blood cancer — which is tough on antibodies, but thankfully extremely slow-moving.

Myself, I’d have asked Dr. Ladapo to leave my office less politely than the senator did. I make light of it now, but I didn’t like it when that pickup truck driver was reckless with our lives on a highway. I like recklessness even less from a doctor charged with the public health of my state.

Dr. Ladapo did not apologize (though he wished the senator “God’s blessings and strength”), and DeSantis immediately stepped forward to defend him. Of course he did. As acting surgeon general, Ladapo is doing DeSantis’ bidding — casting doubts on vaccines, dismissing face coverings, persecuting school boards. After all, the governor sidelined his predecessor, who imprudently advocated social distancing.

Like some football players, members of Congress, state governors, TV blowhards and uncountable social media posts, being proved wrong never means saying you’re sorry.

Still, when my granddaughter caught me humming this week, she was right. I remain happy and optimistic overall. State leaders aside, I’m convinced we’re not as hopelessly deadlocked into national tribes as is claimed. Even in divided Florida, we’ve got a lot more holding us together than driving us apart. I played a round of golf with a nice guy my own age. A lovely afternoon, we found plenty to talk about. As we were leaving, I saw the bumper sticker on his SUV: “Resist Biden and Communism. Support our Constitution.”

Not my sentiments, at least on the first part. Still, I say, a nice guy. A pleasant afternoon. We can still do that in America.

But, my golfing partner isn’t deciding public health for me and my family.

So we can’t change the calamitous past. But this Ladapo fellow hasn’t yet been confirmed by the state Senate in Tallahassee. Now, I never did catch up with the pickup driver on the highway. And I know this is a departure from my usual musings in this newspaper, and veers into the editorial/advocacy lane. But why don’t we at least cut this guy off at the pass?

Just looking for a small victory here, folks. We’ve been dealing with large matters of life and death these past couple of years. You can’t know when a delusional leader is going to do lasting harm, or when a smart scientist is going to save the game — as did the inventors of the vax, and perhaps a pill. I have no illusions that leaders like DeSantis, or those he emulates, will ever be held truly accountable. But I dream of just once hearing, from one of these guys, that he was in error. About the big stuff or the smaller stuff. Apologizing on the road did wonders for me. It sure got my granddaughters’ attention.

Guest columnist Barry Golson covers the Tampa Bay senior scene. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, Playboy, Forbes and AARP. He is the author of “Gringos in Paradise” (Scribner).