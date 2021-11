As a doctor, I’m unfazed by most medical issues. When my son went through a routine outpatient procedure, the last thing I expected was to feel worried. But even I found it disconcerting when complications led me to contact the surgeon on call, only to be told that my son was “probably fine.” For the surgeon, it must have seemed like business as usual, but for my son and me, it was a discouraging start to the recovery journey. The experience impressed upon me an important truth: While medical professionals may be diligent about providing information to the patients they discharge, they’re not paying nearly enough attention to the kind of support these individuals will need once they get home.

