ADA Finance Announces Haskell Academy Program with BitDegree

By News BTC
 5 days ago

Press Release: Cross-Dual-Chain DeFi Ecosystem ADA Finance has announced an MOU with BitDegree to structure a Haskell Academy program, and is nominated for the 'Best DeFi Project of the Year' award at the AIBC Summit. 11th November 2021, Mahe, Victoria, Seychelles — The ADA Finance platform has just announced...

TECHNOLOGY

