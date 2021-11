It looks like we might get a Garmin watch before the end of this year, after all. A pic posted on Twitter reveals Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The original Garmin Venu was released back in September 2019 as a fancier version of the Garmin Vivoactive range – a competitor to the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch line. So the all-purpose smartwatch space. The main upgrade over the Vivoactives is a high-res AMOLED display. This was followed up by Venu 2 in April 2021. The upgrades on the second generation device came in the form of a choice of sizes, more battery life and space for music, along with the latest generation heart rate sensor.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO