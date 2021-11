The only prediction Terence Crawford is willing to make is that he will eventually turn away the challenge of Shawn Porter. What transpires prior to the conclusion of their upcoming WBO welterweight title fight is something that the defending champ will have to see for himself and adapt from there. What Crawford (37-0, 28KOs) does expect of their November 20 ESPN+ Pay-Per-View headliner at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas is for Porter to do his part to make things as uncomfortable as possible for as long as he is able to get away with it.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO