CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Crown’s Josh O’Connor: ‘My advice to my 21-year-old self? Find a therapist’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhxiW_0ctY3d0T00
Photograph: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

If you weren’t an actor and you had to work in the film industry, what would you like to do? avishagfink

I would like to be a ceramicist. I still want to be a ceramicist while also being an actor. A functional ceramicist. My grandmother was a sculptural ceramicist and she was very brilliant, but I’d like to make plates and pots and mugs. I’m a big fan of Ian Godfrey and I’m very fortunate to have a couple of his pieces. Lucie Rie and Hans Coper I really like; Richard Batterham, very much.

I’m really into the work of Sara Flynn and also of Akiko Hirai, who’s a really amazing Japanese ceramicist who makes moon jars: half-ceramic, half-porcelain, with sort of trunks coming out with them. They’re extraordinary.

Mothering Sunday is about survivor’s guilt. Is that a remote concept for lots of people these days? How did you tap into it? bumble1

I don’t know if it’s a remote concept; I imagine it’s very real for many people in countries that are still suffering from war and famine. In terms of tapping into it, I suppose in the same way as anything else: you do a lot of reading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyoMC_0ctY3d0T00
Josh O’Connor. Photograph: Robert Viglasky

I don’t know that the film necessarily is about survivor guilt. But in the time between the first and second world wars, I think, for young men who were left behind, there must have been a sense of this generation who were wiped out [in the first world war]. What that did to the male psyche – and the national psyche …

Did you find returning to intimate work such as Romeo & Juliet difficult after the pandemic? Alexxe

Everyone is wearing masks and you take them off just before you do your scene and you’re tested all the time and keep apart from each other. For a lot of the crew, who have to carry extremely heavy equipment and do extremely hard work, doing that with a mask on is probably quite frustrating and difficult.

But apart from that it’s pretty much just the same as filming normally: very fun and there’s lots of nice people. We all just felt so lucky to have been working at that point. There wasn’t an awful lot going on. Everyone was just very happy to be there and getting paid and doing their job.

You feature in Mothering Sunday alongside Olivia Colman [with whom he co-starred in The Crown]. What have you learned from her? And from Bill Nighy [with whom O’Connor worked on Hope Gap and Emma]? bumble1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyqgS_0ctY3d0T00
O’Connor and Olivia Colman at a party for her film The Lost Daughter. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Loads. I feel like I’ve learned more about Olivia as a kind-hearted friend than anything else. She’s an extraordinary actor and whenever I get to do anything with her I’m just like a sponge. I still don’t really understand how she does it. But how she is as a person is even more spectacular. And I learned most from that, I think.

I would say the same thing about Bill. He’s one of the greatest people I know and he is a very loyal friend and has a great mind. He’s obviously a terrific actor and I learned lots from him, but he’s similar to Olivia in the sense that some of the most brilliant lessons I’ve learned in life have been from seeing how he goes about in the business.

What advice would you give to your 21-year-old self? RubyMatthews32

My advice would probably be: find a therapist. I’m a great believer that therapy is the best thing you can do as an act of kindness to yourself. It’s just such a brilliant investigation into your psyche and your health. Therapy is just great work, a great way of accessing an understanding of brains and all personalities and all history. I just feel like it’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPqXi_0ctY3d0T00
Odessa Young and O’Connor in Mothering Sunday. Photograph: Channel 4/BFI/Number 9 Films

Who are your dream collaborators? Sanktiasha

There are so many. I’d love to work with my very great friend Francis Lee [the director of God’s Own Country] again. Alice Rohrwacher. Luca Guadagnino. Christopher Nolan. Noah Baumbach. Jane Campion.

Do you watch your own films or TV shows? Angymorton

I never used to, only because I would see myself and be horrified and I wouldn’t be able to judge the work in a reasonable manner at all. All I’d see were the problems and the insecurities. But I’ve got better at it and I think it’s really important to be able to celebrate your friends and your colleagues. So I do watch stuff now, but I will never really watch it more than once. And I will kind of squint when I’m on screen.

I noticed that you’re a bit of a dandy at premieres and events. Do you have any style heroes? MartGray

Tilda Swinton is very stylish. So maybe her. When I was younger, I would basically search for people like Bob Dylan or Pete Doherty and see what they were wearing. I was so mainstream; I would open up a music magazine and just copy what everyone else was wearing.

Now, I just think it’s quite fun dressing up. Normally, I’m quite relaxed and chilled, but there is something kind of theatrical about red carpets. There’s an aspect of having to play a role. You don’t really want to give too much of yourself, but you are on show and it is part of your job. So putting on a mask or a costume is quite helpful to slightly remove yourself from things.

What’s something odd, interesting or unexpected you can tell us about Cheltenham and growing up there? EditorialJoe

There’s a cheese-rolling competition held every year on Cooper’s Hill, which is in Cheltenham, though people from Gloucester will argue it’s in Gloucestershire. A big wheel of cheese is rolled down this steep hill – and when I say steep, it’s so steep that people get very badly injured. People launch themselves off the hill after it and whoever gets down first wins the cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAoRl_0ctY3d0T00
Chris Anderson (centre) wins the first race during the 2017 chase at Cooper’s Hill. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

It’s so quirky and ridiculous and English. I know there was a time when it was illegal and I think people still did it anyway. When I was a kid, I thought: I’d love to do that, because it must just feel like rolling down a hill. But then I went to it once and there’s no chance. It is so terrifying. People who take it seriously end up with broken arms, ribs, shoulders. The less hardcore people will go down on their bums and even they get into trouble. It’s so dangerous, but I absolutely love it and it’s something I’m very proud of.

What film have you seen recently that moved you or affected you in some way? If not a film, then anything at all. Sanktiasha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvlxC_0ctY3d0T00
Noomi Rapace in Lamb. Photograph: LiljaJons/AP

I was very lucky to see a film that’s not come out yet called Lamb, which has Noomi Rapace in it. I found it hilarious, tragic and scary, all in one film, which is pretty miraculous.

I read a lot of gardening books. I was reading something recently about growing things that are specifically localised, about planting things that are relevant to and will grow in your area, as opposed to going into the garden centre, buying some plants and sticking them in your soil. It’s more about the origins of seeds and stuff like that.

Do plants move me? Yeah. A hundred per cent. I find trees incredibly moving. This time of year is the best time to go to the Westonbirt arboretum, quite near Cheltenham. The colours are just extraordinary; I find that an extremely emotional place. There’s also a tree in Cheltenham that is my favourite. I would say to my mum and dad: “That’s my tree. It’s the most important tree to me and only me. I’m the only one that finds it important.”

And then, about three years ago, I went back to visit my family and we went on the same walk to the top of this hill, where the tree is very windswept and bent over – it looks like its hair is blowing out. It’s kind of sculptural. And they’d built a bench around it with about 500 plaques for people who have their ashes spread beneath. So it turns out it was everyone’s tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBX9N_0ctY3d0T00
The lone beech and memorial wall on Cleeve Common, near Cheltenham. Photograph: Martin Bache/Alamy

My favourite trees are rowans, because of the beautiful, bright-red berries, and monkey puzzles. I actually don’t like them to look at very much, but they seem sort of sturdy and grounded, but also quite scraggly. I identify with that. I think sometimes I feel quite grounded, but inside the wind is blowing me and I’m sort of wobbling.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Alice Rohrwacher
Person
Bill Nighy
Person
Josh O'connor
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Lucie Rie
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Pete Doherty
IndieWire

‘Mothering Sunday’ Trailer: Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor Find Romance Painful in Interwar Britain

Set between three different periods in the life of a writer and maid Jane (Odessa Young), “Mothering Sunday” earned positive reviews after it premiered at Cannes in the summer for its depiction of the inter-class romance between Jane and the son of a neighboring family, Paul (Josh O’Connor), as well as grief, loneliness, and sensuality. Sony Pictures Classics, which is releasing the film in the U.S., has debuted the official American trailer below. Based on Graham Swift’s 2016 novel, “Mothering Sunday” begins on the British Mother’s Day, where maids are given a rare day off. With her employers (Colin Firth and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo Juliet#The Crown#Heavy Equipment#Japanese
TODAY.com

Kyra Sedgwick shares rare photo of her son with Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick couldn’t be more proud of her son Travis Bacon. “My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!!” Sedgwick, 56, captioned an Instagram on Friday, sharing a rare photo of her all-grown-up son. “Wish I was too,” Travis’s dad, Kevin Bacon,...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter: Why One Iconic Hermione Scene Wasn't Played By Emma Watson

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, on the page, screen, and stage. The young cast that director Chris Columbus found became household names as a result of their gigs, including Hermione actress Emma Watson. But it turns out that one iconic Hermione scene wasn’t actually played by the Little Women star.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Prince Charles May Not Become King Charles: Why His Regnal Title Could Change

Obviously Prince Charles is the next King of England, queuing up in the line of succession with Prince William behind him, who has Prince George behind him. But since Prince Charles has been in the public eye his entire life—a full 73 years—it’s hard to imagine him as anything other than Charles. However, when he does eventually become king, he’ll actually have the opportunity to pick a new name for himself.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Emma Roberts Floated Into Paris Hilton's Wedding in a Tulle Gown Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

The bride and groom are always the stars of the show when it comes to a wedding, and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum delivered at their gorgeous LA ceremony on Nov. 11. As much as we adore the floral appliqués trickling down Paris's opulent gown, we do have to take a moment to recognize one of the best dressed guests in attendance: Scream Queen Emma Roberts. Walking hand in hand with Britney Spears's longtime manager, Cade Hudson, Emma floated through the entrance of the venue in a black tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Kirsten Dunst too busy to marry

Kirsten Dunst hasn't had "time" to get married. The 39-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Jesse Plemons - the father of her sons Ennis, three, and James, six months - since 2015 and although she would tie the knot "tomorrow" if she could, the couple want to wait to have a big celebration with their loved ones.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy