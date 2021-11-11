Impairment suspected in wrong-way driver crash on Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a head-on crash Thursday morning involving a wrong-way driver on Decatur Boulevard, just north of U.S. 95.

Metro police said the driver of a Honda Civic was headed north in the southbound lanes of Decatur and struck another Honda Civic head-on.

Lt. Ryan Wiggins said the wrong-way driver suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and is suspected of DUI. The other driver has minor injuries.

Police investigate a wrong-way crash on Decatur Blvd. on Nov. 11, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital.

