2013 BMW M3 Shows Off Decades Of Hard Labor And Design

This piece of German engineering is a beautiful testament to all that BMW represents, and you could own it.

Modern BMW has given the world some of the most incredible luxury sedans, coupes, and roadsters ever to hit the streets of Europe. It's not like the old days of mere 300 horsepower machines rolling around the track at a pretty quick pace. Instead, we are in a new era of powerful, sleek, performance cars that could rival even the fastest of the classic BMW lineup. All of those years spent producing some of the fastest cars for their time, BMW was learning. Recently, that experience has come in handy with the German design team. Today's car stands to show you precisely what the famous manufacturer of automobiles was building up to.

This beautiful 2013 BMW M3 is the perfect combination of everything that those decades of hard work created. Under the hood is a stunning 4.0-liter V8 engine that sends 414 horsepower through a six-speed manual transmission. This rear-wheel-drive, manual, V8 piece of German engineering has all of the things that make European cars a blast to drive. If you get the chance to sit behind the wheel of this great sports car, you'll find a speedometer that reaches the insane speed of 200 mph and a very high revving tachometer.

Of course, BMW is known for its luxurious interior and exterior design. This car is no exception to that reputation, with a beautiful palladium silver exterior and a matching leather interior. This period seemed to be a big turning point for the brand in terms of performance-oriented design. With an aerodynamic front fascia design, a bulging hood that shows off the incredible power plant, and the instantly recognizable BMW side body lines, it's clear that this car is faster than a bat out of hell. Any BMW enthusiast would jump at the chance to own this priceless piece of German automotive history. With all of that performance and luxury, you're going to have to act fast to scoop up this great car before someone else gets it.

