2013 BMW M3 Shows Off Decades Of Hard Labor And Design

By John Puckett
 5 days ago
This piece of German engineering is a beautiful testament to all that BMW represents, and you could own it.

Modern BMW has given the world some of the most incredible luxury sedans, coupes, and roadsters ever to hit the streets of Europe. It's not like the old days of mere 300 horsepower machines rolling around the track at a pretty quick pace. Instead, we are in a new era of powerful, sleek, performance cars that could rival even the fastest of the classic BMW lineup. All of those years spent producing some of the fastest cars for their time, BMW was learning. Recently, that experience has come in handy with the German design team. Today's car stands to show you precisely what the famous manufacturer of automobiles was building up to.

This beautiful 2013 BMW M3 is the perfect combination of everything that those decades of hard work created. Under the hood is a stunning 4.0-liter V8 engine that sends 414 horsepower through a six-speed manual transmission. This rear-wheel-drive, manual, V8 piece of German engineering has all of the things that make European cars a blast to drive. If you get the chance to sit behind the wheel of this great sports car, you'll find a speedometer that reaches the insane speed of 200 mph and a very high revving tachometer.

Of course, BMW is known for its luxurious interior and exterior design. This car is no exception to that reputation, with a beautiful palladium silver exterior and a matching leather interior. This period seemed to be a big turning point for the brand in terms of performance-oriented design. With an aerodynamic front fascia design, a bulging hood that shows off the incredible power plant, and the instantly recognizable BMW side body lines, it's clear that this car is faster than a bat out of hell. Any BMW enthusiast would jump at the chance to own this priceless piece of German automotive history. With all of that performance and luxury, you're going to have to act fast to scoop up this great car before someone else gets it.

Private Collection Motors is based in Costa Mesa, California and can help with consignment on Bring A Trailer so you can trade up to a new collector car. Our inventory is top-notch and we can assist you in finding your next vehicle as well.

Motorious

Son Inherits Father’s Rare Porsche 928

It seems lately quite a few people are finding secret cars stashed away in their parents’ or grandparents’ garage. This time it’s Albert Antonacci who uncovered a rare 1979 Porsche 928 in Walton, New York. While cleaning out his late father Umberto’s garage, the man uncovered the classic sports car. Now, most people would rightfully get super worked up over a classic Porsche 911, but a 928 not so much. However, this car supposedly is a rare spec, so Albert feels pretty lucky.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The BMW M3 Loses Out on This Award to a Car We Don’t Even Get in America

BMW isn’t used to losing. From motorsports to the awards, the BMW M3 is not a loser by any means. However, it lost one fight, and boy was it a doozy. Top Gear is a huge name in the automotive industry, right up there with big-name manufacturers. Every year, the magazine crowns a champion for “Speed Week,” and this time, it was the Hyundai i20N that beat out the Beamer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why Did Toyota Just Add A Honda NSX To Its Museum?

When you visit a car manufacturer's museum, you expect to see important cars from the company's history on display. The Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, for example, features the first 356 ever built, every 911 generation, and some of the automaker's greatest race cars. Toyota, on the other hand, is...
CARS
Motorious

1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopio’ Struts Classic Italian Performance

This incredible Lamborghini boasts an awesome Italian powerhouse between the axles. Lamborghini has made a name for itself for being the front line in Italian performance automobiles. This comes from 58 years of grueling work, a pure dedication to speed, and being the best to hit the European racing circuit. Lamborghini set a standard for Italian Performance that Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati struggle to keep up with. Whether it's around the bends of the Monza Circuit or the straits of your local road, Lamborghinis have been spotted destroying speed records and giving thousands of Lambo lovers something to be proud of in terms of skill and engineering.
CARS
We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

