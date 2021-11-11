New sensor detects ever smaller nanoparticles

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.

