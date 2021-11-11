CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New sensor detects ever smaller nanoparticles

By Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional microscopes produce enlarged images of small structures or objects with the help of light. Nanoparticles, however, are so small that they hardly absorb or scatter light and, hence, remain invisible. Optical resonators increase the interaction between light and nanoparticles: They capture light in smallest space by reflecting it thousands of...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change as...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanoparticles#Dna Origami#Particle#Nature Communications#Kit#Physikalisches Institut
Yale Daily News

Yale professor proposes new method to detect dark matter

A novel idea proposed by David Moore, Yale assistant professor of physics, may bring the scientific community one step closer to understanding dark matter –– a hypothetical, mysterious substance that scientists estimate occupies around 85 percent of the matter in the universe. Moore’s proposal takes existing technology in the quantum...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

A New Barrier in the Brain Is Detected

The neurons, located in the brain are interconnected in a complex pattern and establish special communication points, the synapses. All neurons require a constant environment in order to function reliably. To ensure this, the brain is surrounded by the so-called blood-brain barrier. It ensures, for example, that the nutrient balance always remains the same and that harmful influences do not reach the neurons. This applies to all animals including humans. For insects, a team led by Nicole Pogodalla and Prof. Dr. Christian Klämbt from the Institute of Neuro- and Behavioral Biology at the University of Münster (Germany) has now shown that there is also a second barrier in the brain. Here glial cells, too, ensure a spatial separation of different functional compartments, which is essential for reliable functioning of the nervous system. The work was published in the prestigious online journal Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Polymer-coated nanoparticles to promote drug delivery to the brain

Treating diseases such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's is a challenge because drugs have to be able to cross the blood–brain barrier. As a result, the doses administered must be high and only a small fraction reaches the brain, which can lead to significant systemic side effects. To solve this issue, the postdoctoral researcher Jean-Michel Rabanel, under the supervison of Professor Charles Ramassamy, at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (NRS), is optimizing polymer-coated nanoparticles to increase their permeability across this barrier and consequently the delivery of encapsulated drugs in the brain.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
nanowerk.com

New methods for detecting single molecules

(Nanowerk News) Resistance to antibiotics is on the rise worldwide. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Physical Measurement Techniques IPM alongside the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich have developed a process for rapidly detecting multidrug-resistant pathogens. The unique feature: Even one single molecule of DNA is sufficient for pathogen detection....
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

New method to detect Tatooine-like planets validated

(Nanowerk News) A new technique developed in part by University of Hawaiʻi astronomer Nader Haghighipour has allowed scientists to quickly detect a transiting planet with two suns. Termed circumbinary planets, these objects orbit around a pair of stars. For years, these planets were merely the subject of science fiction, like...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Magnetoactive acoustic metamaterials based on nanoparticle-enhanced diaphragm

Magnetoactive membrane-type acoustic metamaterials are fabricated by coating a layer of magnetic nanoparticles on the polyethylene (PE) membranes and their vibration characters are investigated experimentally. From our experiments, we discovered that, under different magnetic fields by varying the distance between a magnet and the membranes, such membranes exhibit tunable vibration eigenfrequencies (the shift towards lower frequencies), which is caused by the variation of the effective mass density and effective tension coefficient resulted from the second derivative of the magnetic field. The strong magnetic force between the layer of magnetic nanoparticles and the magnet enhances the eigenfrequency shift. A spring oscillator model is proposed and it agrees well with the experimental results. We also experimentally observed that the vibration radius, effective mass density, and effective tension coefficient of the membranes can enormously affect the eigenfrequencies of the membranes. We believe that this type of metamaterials may open up some potential applications for acoustic devices with turntable vibration properties.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

New technology kills dangerous bacteria that hide inside human cells with nanoparticles

(Nanowerk News) Burkholderia is a genus of bacterium that causes a deadly disease called melioidosis. This disease kills tens of thousands of people each year, particularly in southeast Asia. Antibiotics administered orally or intravenously often don’t work very well against it as the bacteria hide away and grow in white blood cells called macrophages.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New model simulates phenomena in a shock wave

Much of the study in the field of hypersonics focuses on understanding the disturbances in the flow of gases near the surface of the vehicle—the boundary layer—rather than what's happening in the shock, which typically occurs in the front of the vehicle. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How the secret world of soil microbes helps keep carbon in the ground

The largest terrestrial carbon sink on earth is the planet's soil. One of the fears that many scientists have is that a warming planet will liberate significant portions of the soil's carbon, turning it into carbon dioxide (CO2) gas, and so further accelerate the pace of planetary warming. One of the key players in this story is the microbe: Invisible, and yet the predominant form of life on earth.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Closer to a simple and efficient method of quantum encryption

Banks and government departments are already investing heavily in quantum encryption that relies on laser beams. However, laser beams often release several photons at once or none at all. A team at Hebrew University developed a system that uses fluorescent crystals. A laser beam shone at these quantum dots causes them to fluoresce and emit a stream of single photons.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

A nanoantenna for long-distance, ultra-secure communication

Information storage and transfer in the manner of simple ones and zeros—as in today's classical computer technologies—is insufficient for quantum technologies under development. Now, researchers from Japan have fabricated a nanoantenna that will help bring quantum information networks closer to practical use. In a study recently published in Applied Physics...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

The first black hole image: A gravitomagnetic monopole as an alternative explanation

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) has recently mapped the central compact object of the galaxy M87 with an unprecedented angular resolution. Though the remarkable breakthrough has been interpreted based on theory that M87 contains a rotating or "Kerr" black hole. New research published in EPJ C by Chandrachur Chakraborty and Qingjuan Yu at the Kavli Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Peking University (KIAA-PKU), Masoumeh Ghasemi-Nodehi and Youjun Lu, at the National Astronomical Observatories of China, looks at possible alternative explanations for the image.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

The fastest human-made object vaporizes space dust on contact

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is crashing through a hailstorm of dust as it hurtles towards the sun at awe-inspiring speed. The probe’s team members found that high-speed impacts with dust particles are not only more common than expected, they’re making tiny plumes of superhot plasma on the surface of the craft, according to an announcement for a new study.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Research casts new light on processes behind solar eruptions

New research into the powerful magnetic fields which form inside the sun and cause violent eruptions could help predict solar flares. Mathematicians and astrophysicists from the UK and Italy have comprehensively modeled the emergence of twisted magnetic fields into the solar atmosphere, and verified their models through observations—a breakthrough in scientific understanding of the process by which solar flares occur.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers team up to create new method to understand galaxy evolution

A husband-and-wife team of astronomers at the University of Toledo joined forces for the first time in their scientific careers during the pandemic to develop a new method to look back in time and change the way we understand the history of galaxies. Until now forging parallel but separate careers...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy