Three ways to keep people out of your kitchen on Thanksgiving

If you ever wished Thanksgiving dinner could end with something other than pie, we're here to tell you it can. Our test kitchen chefs have come up with several delectable ways you can take your favorite Thanksgiving pie flavors and transform it into an ultra-comforting and equally delicious cake or cupcake. Whether you like apple, pecan or pumpkin pie best, these spectacular two-in-one desserts are sure to have you and your guests buzzing with excitement. Now the only question is, which one should you try first?!

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO