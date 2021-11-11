CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barella, Belotti in contention for Italy showdown with Switzerland

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 7, 2021 AC Milan's Ante Rebic in action with Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

ROME, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy coach Roberto Mancini says midfielder Nicolo Barella and striker Andrea Belotti should be available for Friday's World Cup qualifier at home to Switzerland, boosting the European champions after losing key personnel to injury.

Italy top Group C with two games left but are locked on 16 points with Switzerland, and the country that wins Friday's game will take control of the group. Only the group winners are guaranteed a place in next year's finals in Qatar, while the second-placed team face a playoff.

Italy visit Northern Ireland in their final game on Monday, while Switzerland will host Bulgaria.

Mancini's side will be without captain Giorgio Chiellini and first-choice forward Ciro Immobile due to muscle injuries while Inter Milan midfielder Barella was forced off with muscle fatigue in last Sunday's 1-1 draw with AC Milan.

But the coach gave a positive update on Barella, one of the key players in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, and said Belotti was likely to start up front even though he had not yet returned to full fitness following an ankle injury sustained in August.

"Barella is fine, he trained yesterday and I think he can be on the field tomorrow," Mancini told a news conference.

"Belotti is doing well, physically he won't be at 100% because he comes from a serious injury. Maybe he doesn't have 90 minutes in him so it would be great if he could score in the first hour or so.

"We're sorry for Immobile and Chiellini, but it's the same thing for all national teams, there are always a lot of injuries at this stage of the season. But we are in a positive situation, we know what we are as a team and we must remain calm."

Mancini was also looking forward to Italy returning to the Olympic Stadium, where they won their three Euro 2020 group games against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales to lay the foundations for eventually winning the tournament.

"I'm sure the crowd will give us a big hand, it's always nice to play at the Olympic Stadium, the atmosphere is always good there and it will be the same tomorrow," he added.

Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini insists Switzerland draw no setback

Italy coach Roberto Mancini insists their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Switzerland is no setback. The Azzurri drew 1-1 with Switzerland at the Olimpico on Friday, when former Udinese full-back Silvan Widmer scored the opening goal for the guests. Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalised before half-time, while Jorginho missed a penalty in stoppages for Italy, who now need a win against Northern Ireland.
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
Daily Herald

Salzburg forward Okafor gets Switzerland call for Italy game

BERN, Switzerland -- Salzburg forward Noah Okafor was rewarded for goals in the Champions League with a place in Switzerland's squad on Friday for World Cup qualifiers including a key game at Italy. Italy leads Switzerland on the goal difference tiebreaker in European qualifying Group C before playing their second-to-last...
Yardbarker

Juventus defender leaves Italy camp ahead of Switzerland clash

On Friday night, Italy will be hoping to book their spot in next year’s World Cup by beating their Group C rivals Switzerland on home soil. The two nations are currently level on points, and even shared the spoils during their first meeting which ended 1-1. Therefore, this will be a winner takes all encounter.
World Soccer Talk

Bonucci wants Italy to play with ‘joy’ in Swiss World Cup showdown

Rome (AFP) – Leonardo Bonucci said Thursday that he wants Italy to forget the pain of failing to qualify for the last World Cup as the European champions prepare for a key match in the charge for next year’s tournament in Qatar. Italy face Switzerland in Rome on Friday hoping...
Derrick

Italy and Switzerland still level on points after 1-1 draw

ROME (AP) — Another missed penalty from Ballon d'Or candidate Jorginho means European champion Italy still has some work to do in order to qualify for the World Cup. A 1-1 draw with visiting Switzerland on Friday kept Italy atop Group C entering the final round of qualifiers — but only on goal difference.
vavel.com

Italy vs Switzerland LIVE: Result Updates (1-1)

Jorginho's shot after Emerson's pass and the ball crashed into an opponent, the rebound was left for Chiesa who did not hesitate to shoot, but the Swiss goalkeeper's reaction was phenomenal to prevent the equalizer. 4:03 PMan hour ago. 15' SWITZERLAND HAD IT!. Great shot by Okafor with his left...
d1softballnews.com

“Barella has trained, he’s fine. Belotti? He has great chances to play”

Roberto Mancini, coach of the national team, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the decisive match against Switzerland: “We’re sorry for Immobile and Chiellini, but it’s the same thing for all national teams, injuries can be a bit more in this phase. But we are in a positive situation, we know what we are as a team and we have to stay calm. Tomorrow will be a difficult match. Belotti? We have today’s training, then tomorrow morning. But whatever decision we make, I’m sure we will play well. Today’s training is important, in these two days the boys have above all recovered. However Belotti has the chance to play “.
Yardbarker

(Video) Jorginho blasts Italy penalty skyward vs. Switzerland

Chelsea midfielder and 2021 Ballon d’Or nominee Joringho has failed to give Italy the lead during their latest World Cup qualifying match against Switzerland, on Friday night. The usually reliable playmaker was gifted the perfect opportunity to fire Gli Azzurri into a 2-1 lead during Friday’s latest round of qualifying...
firstsportz.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy vs Switzerland player ratings as Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s header helps Italy get a 1-1 draw

Stadio Olimpico witnessed a thrilling contest of football between the home team, Italy and Switzerland. It was one tough football competition but in the end, the points were shared by the two teams. This draw left Italy on top of the group leaderboard while Switzerland sit at second with the same number of wins and draws as Italy.
The Independent

I will do all I can to play – Seamus Coleman always ready for Republic duty

Seamus Coleman has signalled his intention to play on for the Republic of Ireland despite missing out on a trip to the 2022 World Cup finals.The 33-year-old Everton defender will hope to retain his place in Stephen Kenny’s team for Sunday night’s final Group A qualifier in Luxembourg after performing commendably against Cristiano Ronaldo on his return from injury in Thursday evening’s goalless draw with Portugal.But asked if he will make himself available for the forthcoming Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns, the Ireland captain was unequivocal.Coleman said: “As long as I warrant my place in the team with my...
Derrick

Italy again head to WCup playoffs as Switzerland wins group

Four years on from Italy’s darkest moment, it could be about to happen again for the Azzurri. Italy was held to 0-0 at Northern Ireland in its final World Cup qualifier on Monday, while Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4-0 to clinch top spot in Group C and a place in next year’s tournament in Qatar.
The Independent

Ben Davies hails ‘role model’ Gareth Bale after Wales captain reaches 100 caps

Ben Davies has paid tribute to “role model” Gareth Bale after the Wales captain became only the second member of the 100-cap club for the men’s national team.Bale reached that landmark in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Saturday.The Real Madrid forward played only the first half after two months out with a hamstring injury, but the 32-year-old said his withdrawal was purely a precaution and he expects to face Belgium in the final qualifier on Tuesday.“It is amazing,” Davies said after Bale had followed Chris Gunter to the three-figure landmark and was given a huge ovation...
AFP

'Zero' pressure as Medvedev wins ATP Finals opener, Berrettini in tears

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to defeat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday on the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin but said he had felt "zero pressure". "I had zero break points to save, so in a way I was never under pressure," said US Open champion Medvedev who fired 15 aces in the match.
