Three ways to keep people out of your kitchen on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving quickly brings to mind thoughts of many wonderful things. Savory turkeys and sweet desserts. Delicious side dishes associated with the holiday over many years. Most people would agree that Thanksgiving is more about food. But we must remember it is all about being thankful! When the family and friends gets together for the special holiday, share a bit of gratitude with each other before the meal begins. There are many ways you can make thanks the focal point of your holiday. To help you get started, check out these ways that you all can celebrate with thankfulness.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO