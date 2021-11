Feel like causing some chaos in Los Santos? Here’s a breakdown of all the best GTA 5 cheats for PC and what they do. GTA 5 cheats on PC work a lot like they do on console. They allow the player to spawn certain vehicles, guns, or turn on a range of other fun and helpful effects. Cheats are an important part of GTA’s DNA, having existed since the very first game. Sometimes there’s nothing better than sitting back and causing mayhem by using cheats. They are also useful to anyone speedrunning the game, allowing them to turn off pesky cops or spawn faster cars.

