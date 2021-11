FOXBORO (CBS) — Hunter Henry loves finding the end zone for the New England Patriots. The tight end did it again early in Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, and then again in the fourth quarter. With those two touchdown grabs in Week 10, Henry is now up to seven on the season. All seven of those touchdowns have come in the last seven weeks. Henry’s first quarter touchdown capped off an incredible 15-play, 83-yard scoring drive by the Patriots, tying the game at 7-7. New England responds with a @Hunter_Henry84 TD to even the score! #ForeverNE 📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS📱: NFL app...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO