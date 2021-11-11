CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two Shot Outside Popular Hollywood Nightclub

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were shot outside a popular nightclub off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSJW4_0ctY1uq000

Nov. 11, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting was reported at 4:30 a.m. outside Crazy Girls, which is located in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. There was no immediate suspect information.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Manhunt On For Armed Prowler Terrorizing Shadow Hills Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Tuesday were actively searching for an armed man suspected for multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills and Sunland-Tujunga neighborhoods of the San Fernando Valley after he was allegedly spotted trying to breaking into a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility. Surveillance video of an armed man who is believed to have committed multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills area of the San Fernando Valley. November 2021. (Ring) Los Angeles police told CBSLA that the suspect is believed responsible for up to 10 break-ins at homes and businesses dating back to Oct. 19. At 12:45 a.m. Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rooftop Standoff With Burglar Forces Evacuations In Panorama City

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A burglary suspect refused to come down off the roof of a commercial building in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Panorama City Monday night, prompting a standoff. Nov. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) The incident took place at a building in the 14600 block of Titus Street. Los Angeles police said the suspect was stealing scrap metal from a building which had been damaged in a fire back on Aug. 13. Sky2 was overhead as the suspect got on the roof of the building and refused to come down. Employees who work in the building were forced to evacuate during the ordeal. The suspect eventually surrendered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 Suspects Wanted In Florence-Area Stabbing On Blue Line Train

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was stabbed on a Blue Line train Monday, and authorities say they are searching for three suspects in the Florence area. (credit: CBS) The stabbing happened at about 11:30 a.m. on the train near Florence and Graham Avenue. The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The train has been stopped at the Florence station, where authorities are on the scene for the investigation. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Men In Their 20s Killed In Double Shooting In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly double-shooting in Compton. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road in Compton. When authorities responded, they located two individuals who had been shot in a car. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified one of the victims as 19-year-old Javier Carachure Menchaca. The men, both of whom were initially suspected to be in their early 20s, died at the scene. Prior to the deadly shooting, deputies learned there had been a large illegal street racing event near the location. Deputies believe both incidences are related. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brea, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Authorities Apprehend Suspect In La Puente After Pursuit With LAPD

Sky2 aerial footage of officers setting up the perimeter at a La Puente home. The suspect, wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon and pursuit, fled into the home on foot. (Photo Credit: CBS) DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were involved in a nearly six-hour standoff with a pursuit suspect who bailed on foot following a chase that ended in La Puente. He was apprehended at 7:45 p.m., finally surrendering to the authorities, including a K-9 unit and a SWAT team, that set a perimeter around the La Puente home. The pursuit began on Sunday afternoon at around...
LA PUENTE, CA
CBS LA

Police Searching For 3-Year-Old Noah Clare, Abducted In Tennessee And Last Seen In San Clemente

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing person’s alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare, abducted in Tennessee, after the silver Subaru he was believed to be traveling in was found in San Clemente. Authorities named 35-year-old Jacob Clare, Noah’s biological father, as the suspect. He faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping. Police added that Noah’s 16-year-old cousin, Amber Lynn Clare, may be traveling with them. She has also been reported missing. Jacob Clare is believed to be armed and dangerous. CHP urges anyone who may see them to call 911. ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: San Clemente@TBInvestigation IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9ooSgiltGV — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 16, 2021
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS LA

LAPD Officer Alejandro Castillo Charged With Filing False Report In 2019 DUI Arrest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An LAPD officer is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges he lied about a man driving under the influence in 2019. Alejandro Castillo, 49, was charged with one count each of felony filing a false report and perjury, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. According to Gascon, Castillo stopped a man driving in the Hollywood area on Oct. 18, 2019 for allegedly making an unsafe left turn. The driver was given a sobriety test and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. No further details were given about the arrest. Castillo was charged with filing a false report under the penalty of perjury in the case, with the case being filed for warrant on July 20, according to Gascón’s office. “We depend on law enforcement officers to tell the truth, especially when failure to do so jeopardizes another person’s liberty,” Gascón said in a statement. The case remains under investigation by the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Group.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: DoorDash Driver Seen Using Brentwood Lobby As Toilet

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident. Lisa Stanley, co-host of the K-EARTH 101 morning show, shared a video to Twitter Thursday morning showing the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food and dropping it off to a neighbor before defecating into a trash can. Yep this happened in my building! @DoorDash driver used my lobby as a toilet and now @DoorDash doesn’t want to pay for clean up! And she went on to deliver and touch food! Vile!...
BRENTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Two Shot#Hollywood Boulevard#Police#Shot Outside Popular#Cbsla
CBS LA

Long Beach Police Officer Chris Zamora Found Dead In Substation Parking Lot Of Apparent Suicide

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department is mourning one of its own who was found dead of an apparent suicide, reportedly in front of one of the department’s substations. Chris Zamora, 44, was found dead in his vehicle Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The coroner has not yet ruled on the manner of death, but Long Beach police said their officer had died from an apparent suicide. We are heartbroken over the passing of one of our officers, who was found deceased from an apparent suicide on Saturday Afternoon. Please keep our officers' family, friends,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Silver Lake Crash Knocks Out Power To Hundreds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A crash into a power pole in Silver Lake Monday morning knocked out electricity to hundreds of customers. Nov. 15, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at 4:45 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street. According to Los Angeles police, a truck careened into a power pole, sparking a fire. L.A. Fire Department crews responded and extinguished the blaze. Its unclear if anyone was hurt. The truck was empty, prompting investigators to believe the drive ran from the scene, police said. As of 7 a.m., 2,922 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers were without electricity. It was expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Married Couple Found Fatally Shot Inside Moorpark Home

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people both of whom were 91 and married. The bodies were located inside a home in the 11100 block of Broadview Drive in Moorpark just before noon Saturday. It was there that deputies responded to a call from a man reporting two bodies at the location. Upon arrival, deputies located the deceased, identified as a married couple. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Deputies said there were no outstanding suspects. The cause and manner of the deaths was still under investigation.
MOORPARK, CA
CBS LA

Samuel Hughes Of Pasadena Gets 3 Years In Federal Prison For ‘Horrendous’ Online Threats Aimed At Women

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Pasadena man was sentenced Monday to more than three years in federal prison for his “horrendous” threats to harm, rape, and kill women he met through work or at networking events. Samuel Trelawney Hughes, a 33-year-old British national, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. He had pleaded guilty in October of last year to one count each of stalking, witness tampering, and making threats by interstate communication. Judge Dale S. Fischer, who handed down Hughes’ sentence, described his conduct as “horrendous.” Prosecutors say Hughes usually met his victims – usually women — through his work or...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Suspect Leads Authorities On Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers pursued a suspect from the San Fernando Valley into Ventura County Monday morning, which the chase finally coming to an end in Moorpark. Nov. 15, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit with a Nissan sedan carrying two people began sometime before 9:20 a.m. It wound its way onto surface streets in Granada Hills, before making its way onto the westbound 118 Freeway. It continued into Porter Ranch, Chatsworth and then Simi Valley, where the suspect then jumped onto the 23 Freeway. A little after 9:50 a.m., a CHP patrol cruiser conducted a PIT maneuver on the car, bringing it to  a stop on the southbound 23 Freeway near Olsen Road. Both the male driver and the female passenger peacefully surrendered. It’s unclear what prompted the chase, or whether the car was stolen.  
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man Killed In Santa Monica Hit-And-Run Crash On Pico Boulevard

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A search is underway Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in Santa Monica. The crash happened on Tenth Street and Pico Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. When authorities arrived following a call of a crash, they located the male victim. The caller who reported the crash was a second driver who potentially struck the victim after the initial hit-and-run. “It is especially upsetting. I sadly predicted that something sad was going to happen with the new asphalt on Pico. Drivers here are doing 55 on a 35 on a normal day,” said Ross, a resident. “Now with the new asphalt, we see people doing 70. It’s too fast. It is insane.” The crash remains under investigation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

2 Killed In Fiery Crash On 405 Freeway In Seal Beach; 1 Arrest Made

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people were killed over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash in Seal Beach. The collision unfolded on the southland lanes of the San Diego (405) Freeway at the Seal Beach Boulevard off-ramp just before midnight. As a result of the impact, one car burst into flames. When authorities arrived, they located the two victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person — identified as the driver in the second vehicle — was transported to the hospital with major injuries. He was identified as 39-year-old Oscar Anguino of Garden Grove and was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
SEAL BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Driver Captured After High-Speed Pursuit Through LA

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested in the city of Bell following a dangerous high-speed pursuit that traversed several Los Angeles freeway Thursday night. Nov. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit began at around 9 p.m. when Los Angeles police tried to pull over the suspect for reckless driving in the area of Normandie Avenue and 52nd Street in South L.A. When he refused to stop, a chase ensued, winding its way across several freeways, including the 10, 70 and 5 Freeways. Sky2 was over the scene as the pursuit made its way into downtown L.A. and then Boyle Heights, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. The suspect eventually surrendered on the 710 Freeway in the city of Bell at around 9:15 p.m. He was not immediately identified. It’s unclear if his vehicle was stolen. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Deputies Search For Teen Believed To Have Information Related To Deadly Rosemead Hit-And-Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who may have information about a deadly hit-and-run in Rosemead. Sheriff’s officials say the teen identified as Mariano Coc was the last person with a black Nissan Altima that struck a 61-year-old man last month. However, they don’t necessarily believe the boy was driving the car at the time. “We do have some snippets of video of the incident, though it is very, very difficult to determine any features of the individual driving the suspect vehicle,” said one Sheriff’s official. The victim died Wednesday. Sheriff’s investigators fear the boy might have been the victim of a crime.
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

LA Deputy Shoots, Kills Woman, Wounds Man After Being Attacked At Commerce Gas Station

COMMERCE (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and a man was wounded after they allegedly physically assaulted a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy early Friday morning in Commerce, prompting him to open fire on them. The deputy also suffered facial injuries, but not from a gunshot wound. Nov. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The incident occurred in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, near Gerhart Avenue, at around 3:50 a.m., after the deputy responded alone to a 911 call about someone setting fires at a gas station. “The call stated that there was a male lighting items on fire and throwing them toward the gas...
COMMERCE, CA
CBS LA

Police: Armed Man Shot, Wounded By Long Beach Officers

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach police officers Friday morning shot and wounded a man allegedly armed with a gun, authorities said. Nov. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Woodruff Avenue, police confirmed to CBSLA. According to police, officers were dispatched to a report of a man waving a knife. When they arrived on scene, they discovered the suspect in a parked car holding a firearm. After attempting to deescalate the situation, officers opened fire on the suspect, police said. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. No officers were hurt. It’s unclear if a gun was recovered from the scene, or if the suspect opened fire on police. He has not been identified.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Shots Fired After Suspects Tail TV Host Terrence J To His Sherman Oaks Home, Attempt To Rob Him At Gunpoint

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for four suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Sherman Oaks in the early morning hours Wednesday in which they allegedly tailed a man to his house, then later opened fire on him. Nov. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) The attempted robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. outside a home in the 14000 block of Valley Vista Boulevard, a few blocks south of Ventura Boulevard. The home and vehicle that were targeted in the incident are registered to actor and TV host Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J. While Los Angeles police did not confirm Jenkins was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy