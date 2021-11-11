Two Shot Outside Popular Hollywood Nightclub

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were shot outside a popular nightclub off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at 4:30 a.m. outside Crazy Girls, which is located in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. There was no immediate suspect information.