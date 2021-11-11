CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem Central student is earning his stripes

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWoeE_0ctY1nu900

Junior is making the fight against global warming personal

DELMAR — While world leaders continue their global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, one BC student is working to make the effects of climate change something we understand on a more local level.

Nikhilesh Radosevich, a junior at Bethlehem Central High School, is the creator of a website called earthstripes.org. The site allows users to learn more about the impacts of climate change in their own hometown with maps and a search engine that shine a spotlight on increasing temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and prevailing attitudes toward climate change in different communities across the country and around the world.

Visitors to the site can enter their zip code, city or county and readily find climate change information tailored to them and their location.

Radosevich also gives visitors a unique way to easily share what they’ve learned about what’s happening locally. He does this by partnering with online retailer Zazzle so people can purchase magnets, mugs, neckties and face masks featuring a simple bar graph showing local warming data trends over 100-plus years.

With stripes in shades of blue (lower in annual temperature) and red (higher in annual temperature), the warming trends in any community are easy to see and easy to explain.

The teen got the idea for the website and for the location-based merchandise when he saw a local meteorologist wearing a striped tie showing the worldwide global warming trend. It turned out that a professor named Ed Hawkins at the University of Reading in the U.K. created the “Show Your Stripes” images using scientific data and the red and blue stripes to simplify the data and make it easy to understand.

Radosevich decided he wanted to do something similar but make it more personalized.

“When it’s more personalized to you, it lets you tell a better story,” said Radosevich.

Over several months, Radosevich created his website by overlaying data from the top science agencies and universities with map coordinates to create more targeted data and stories to help people understand climate change. Some of the sources used by Radosevich include the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and a non-profit called Berkeley Earth.

He also uses information from the Yale Climate Opinion Survey 2020 to help describe a community’s attitude toward climate change by location. The survey shows that 78 percent of adults in Albany County believe global warming is happening, 6 percent higher than the national average of 72 percent of adults.

An early start and a perfect score

Web design and computer science is not something new for Radosevich. His interest in computer science, he says, began back in third grade when his mother signed him up for a Scratch class at summer camp.

“I remember not wanting to go because I just imagined a lot of noise and a lot of kids scratching things and that didn’t sound fun,” said Radosevich. “It turned out to be a really fun computer camp where I learned how to make programs and I ended up really liking it.”

Since then, Radosevich has been creating websites for family members, friends and groups he’s involved in, like the Boy Scouts. He studies computer science at the high school and was recently notified by the College Board that he had received a perfect score on the AP Computer Science Principles exam he took last spring.

The AP exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5. Radosevich not only received a score of 5 he also received a perfect score and was one of only 335 students out of approximately 115,000 worldwide who earned a perfect score. The head of the College Board’s Advanced Placement program Trevor Packer described Radosevich’s perfect score as “so superior that it falls into an extremely select category” in his October 15 letter.

“We are extremely proud of Nikhil. His achievements are a testament to his impeccable work ethic and caring nature,” said BCHS Technology and Engineering Teacher Eric Fana. “I’ll be rocking my stripes in support!”

Radosevich, who is a president for the high school’s Computer Science Honor Society, said he plans to keep working on his earthstripes.org website to try to add more data from outside the United States and to focus on making some of his key environmental data from the EPA “pop.”

“Right now I’m working on a way to make the stripes available for any town or city in the world,” said Radosevich, who spent nearly 200 hours over the last several months on the website, adding, “but that requires a lot of math.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Plug Power has eyes on Vista Technology Park

SLINGERLANDS — Plug Power Inc., a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, is proposing to establish a 350,000-square-foot base of operation at Vista Technology Park. The publicly-owned Latham-based company has eyes for the technology park. A proposal in front of the Bethlehem Planning Board shows plans to build office […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Letter: Time to get talking about Delaware Ave

Dear Editor, The voters are spoken.  It’s time for the Town Board to meet with residents and businesses and discuss the future for that 1.3 mile stretch of Delaware Avenue.  Everyone agrees that safety is a priority, that the speed limit needs to be lowered and that traffic calming measures are needed.  We need to […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Delmar, NY
Albany County, NY
Education
Delmar, NY
Education
Spotlight News

Close race in New Scotland

NEW SCOTLAND — Four politicians were vying for two seats on the New Scotland Town Board, and less than 100 votes separated the candidate with the most from the person with the least. According to Albany County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, Democrats Daniel Leinung and Adam Greenberg collected enough votes to each take a […]
NEW SCOTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkeley Earth#Bc#Earthstripes Org#The University Of Reading
Spotlight News

Letter : Candidate says thank you

To the Editor, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Bethlehem for putting your trust in me to serve as your town board member. I intend to continue earning your trust each and everyday, working collaboratively with residents, businesses and community groups from all across town. I am grateful for […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Knickerbocker Arena will be the MVP Arena

ALBANY — The Knickerbocker Arena is now the MVP Arena, according to a deal reached between the county and the insurance company. The deal, announced Monday, Nov. 15 by County Executive Dan McCoy and MVP President and CEO Chris DelVecchio is worth $10 million over the next five years. According to the contract, MVP will […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Dems sweep in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND — Town Supervisor Peter Barber ran unopposed so all eyes were on the six candidates vying for the two chairs on Town Board, in the end, the Democrats won. According to Albany County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, Christine Napierski and Amanda Beedle each garnered enough votes to take a seat on the Town […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Spotlight News

Cement truck strikes Slingerlands overpass

SLINGERLANDS — Traffic along New Scotland Road was interrupted near the Kenwood Avenue intersection Tuesday afternoon after the operator of a commercial cement truck struck the former railroad bridge that spans across the roadway. According to the Bethlehem Police Department, a Queensbury man was driving westbound in a cement truck registered to Cranesville Block on […]
SLINGERLANDS, NY
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library news: Pumpkin Craft for Kids

Just in time for Thanksgiving, children in grades 3-5 can craft a 3D paper pumpkin to adorn the holiday table.  Each kit contains all supplies needed and directions.  Please register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up your kit starting Tuesday, Nov. 16. Any unclaimed kits will be available on a first-come, […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
Spotlight News

LaGrange defends New Scotland seat

NEW SCOTLAND — Election Day ended with Democrat Douglas LaGrange successfully defending his seat as New Scotland Supervisor by garnering 55 percent of the overall vote. The incumbent holds an unofficial 1,673 to 1,381 lead over his Republican challenger, Erik Grissell. As of Monday, Nov. 8, the Albany County Board of Elections had yet to […]
NEW SCOTLAND, NY
Spotlight News

Albany County bans employment discrimination of head wraps and turbans

ALBANY — The county Legislature, after a lengthy debate via ZOOM, amended a 2013 local law to prevent employees from banning head wraps or turbans from the workplace. The measure is similar to a state anti-discrimination law that prevents an employer from discriminating based on hairstyle like dreadlocks or extensions, and was brought by Legislator […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy