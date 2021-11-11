CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General Provides Four-Day Veterans Day Discount

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
(LOOTPRESS) – Dollar General proudly recognizes veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve and their immediate family members for their sacrifices in serving our country. To extend additional thanks, Dollar General is offering an exclusive 20% in-store discount for four days (November 11 – 14, 2021) on qualifying, in-store purchases.

Eligible customers should first complete a military credential verification process online at dollargeneral.com/military and then add the discount as a DG Digital Coupon.

“This Veterans Day, Dollar General continues to recognize and honor those who served and continue to serve our country,” said Chad Fox, Dollar General’s chief marketing officer and executive sponsor of DG’s military-focused employee resource group, SERVE. “Dollar General’s mission is Serving Others, and our veterans and members of the military exemplify that mission by serving our communities.”

An ardent supporter of our nation’s military, Dollar General has worked to provide support through programs including United Through Reading, Operation Homefront and Paychecks for Patriots. The Company was also recently recognized by the Tennessee Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve with their Extraordinary Employer Support Award.

The 2021 Veterans’ Day promotion joins an ongoing 11 percent discount to the military community and their families, which is offered the second Wednesday each month of the year.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

