Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Counties with the most veterans in New York

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in New York

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#50. Monroe County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.7% (27,529 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,282

--- Korean War: 3,472

--- Vietnam era: 11,952

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,904

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,919

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Albany County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (12,137 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 801

--- Korean War: 1,454

--- Vietnam era: 5,328

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,309

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,245

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ulster County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (7,174 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 653

--- Korean War: 1,097

--- Vietnam era: 3,109

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,392

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 923

Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Sullivan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (3,180 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 140

--- Korean War: 336

--- Vietnam era: 1,638

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 458

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 608

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#46. Onondaga County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (20,065 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,401

--- Korean War: 2,479

--- Vietnam era: 8,438

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,140

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,607

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in New York, according to Tripadvisor

Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Livingston County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (2,931 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 93

--- Korean War: 366

--- Vietnam era: 1,372

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 655

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 445

Jwilson855 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Montgomery County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (2,167 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 106

--- Korean War: 339

--- Vietnam era: 976

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 484

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 262

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Orange County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (15,987 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 659

--- Korean War: 1,416

--- Vietnam era: 5,861

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,788

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,263

Canva

#42. Broome County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (8,919 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 519

--- Korean War: 1,251

--- Vietnam era: 4,358

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,551

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,240

Canva

#41. Erie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (42,575 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,700

--- Korean War: 5,541

--- Vietnam era: 20,042

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,384

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,908

You may also like: Do you know New York's official state symbols?

Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Rensselaer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (7,452 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 323

--- Korean War: 854

--- Vietnam era: 3,678

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,308

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,289

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Schenectady County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.0% (7,244 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 570

--- Korean War: 822

--- Vietnam era: 2,766

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,663

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,423

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#38. Cortland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.0% (2,332 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 109

--- Korean War: 211

--- Vietnam era: 991

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 546

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 475

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wyoming County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (1,957 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 58

--- Korean War: 199

--- Vietnam era: 1,093

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 316

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 291

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Columbia County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (3,041 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 229

--- Korean War: 348

--- Vietnam era: 1,512

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 580

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 372

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from New York

PQK // Shuterstock

#35. Yates County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (1,191 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 29

--- Korean War: 154

--- Vietnam era: 696

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 151

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 161

Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#34. Otsego County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (3,084 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 112

--- Korean War: 355

--- Vietnam era: 1,719

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 426

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 472

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Chautauqua County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (6,273 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 297

--- Korean War: 745

--- Vietnam era: 3,268

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,057

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 906

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fulton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (2,624 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 119

--- Korean War: 282

--- Vietnam era: 1,173

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 490

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 560

tomtsya// Shutterstock

#31. Essex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.2% (1,932 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 101

--- Korean War: 114

--- Vietnam era: 1,022

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 445

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 250

You may also like: Where people in New York are moving to most

Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Madison County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (3,605 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 242

--- Korean War: 306

--- Vietnam era: 1,485

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 774

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 798

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Genesee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (2,976 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 229

--- Korean War: 256

--- Vietnam era: 1,398

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 558

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 535

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (2,651 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 103

--- Korean War: 260

--- Vietnam era: 1,340

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 500

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 448

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ontario County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (5,783 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 395

--- Korean War: 729

--- Vietnam era: 2,751

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,059

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 849

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#26. Greene County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (2,631 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 138

--- Korean War: 392

--- Vietnam era: 1,327

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 489

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 285

You may also like: States sending the most people to New York

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (3,324 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 146

--- Korean War: 290

--- Vietnam era: 1,595

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 752

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 541

marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Seneca County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (1,837 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 99

--- Korean War: 186

--- Vietnam era: 887

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 299

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 366

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Chemung County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (4,532 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 364

--- Korean War: 505

--- Vietnam era: 1,975

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 882

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 806

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wayne County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (4,844 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 206

--- Korean War: 431

--- Vietnam era: 2,514

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 796

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 897

North woodsman // Shutterstock

#21. Lewis County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (1,390 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 83

--- Korean War: 155

--- Vietnam era: 538

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 344

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 270

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in New York

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Delaware County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (2,554 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 146

--- Korean War: 334

--- Vietnam era: 1,494

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 324

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 256

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#19. Niagara County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (11,573 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 446

--- Korean War: 1,344

--- Vietnam era: 5,717

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,992

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,074

PQK // Shuterstock

#18. Cayuga County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (4,327 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 163

--- Korean War: 523

--- Vietnam era: 2,152

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 781

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 708

Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#17. Oneida County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (12,629 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 828

--- Korean War: 1,450

--- Vietnam era: 5,257

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,563

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,531

Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Schoharie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (1,797 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 76

--- Korean War: 225

--- Vietnam era: 808

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 317

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 371

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in New York

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Orleans County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (2,342 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 102

--- Korean War: 187

--- Vietnam era: 1,097

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 416

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 540

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. St. Lawrence County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (6,226 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 393

--- Korean War: 558

--- Vietnam era: 2,709

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,363

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,203

Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Herkimer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (3,562 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 163

--- Korean War: 534

--- Vietnam era: 1,556

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 582

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 727

WCohen // Shutterstock

#12. Tioga County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (2,807 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 182

--- Korean War: 329

--- Vietnam era: 1,284

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 570

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 442

PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

#11. Saratoga County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (13,271 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 710

--- Korean War: 1,316

--- Vietnam era: 5,698

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,949

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,598

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in New York

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Allegany County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (2,751 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 103

--- Korean War: 325

--- Vietnam era: 1,388

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 561

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 374

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Chenango County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (2,881 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 92

--- Korean War: 289

--- Vietnam era: 1,591

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 545

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 364

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#8. Clinton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (5,087 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 206

--- Korean War: 585

--- Vietnam era: 2,158

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,177

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 961

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cattaraugus County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (4,674 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 159

--- Korean War: 462

--- Vietnam era: 2,306

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 977

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 770

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Oswego County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (7,272 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 222

--- Korean War: 669

--- Vietnam era: 3,169

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,524

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,688

You may also like: Best places to retire in New York

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Warren County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (4,148 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 247

--- Korean War: 501

--- Vietnam era: 1,920

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 821

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 659

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Steuben County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (6,164 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 165

--- Korean War: 626

--- Vietnam era: 2,861

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,328

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,184

Lamar Gore/USFWS // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Schuyler County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (1,228 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 51

--- Korean War: 118

--- Vietnam era: 578

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 313

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 168

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hamilton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (394 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 18

--- Korean War: 95

--- Vietnam era: 172

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 100

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Jefferson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.6% (9,487 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 159

--- Korean War: 574

--- Vietnam era: 2,115

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,551

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,088

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in New York